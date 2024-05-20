IMD warns of heavy rain in Kerala, issues red alert

Kochi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) sounded a red alert for four Kerala districts till May 21 as heavy pre-monsoon rains lashed the southern state on Sunday. Several parts of Kerala, including state capital Thiruvananthapuram, received heavy showers prompting the weather office to issue the alert for Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, and Alappuzha. The weather office has predicted thunderstorms with lightning accompanied by gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph in the state over the next few days. (PTI)

The IMD also issued an orange alert, predicting isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram till May 22.

“Strong westerly/south westerly winds at lower levels are likely to prevail over Kerala region from May 19-23. Under its influence, widespread rainfall activity is very likely to occur over isolated places of Kerala during May 19-22. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places of Kerala on May 23,” the IMD said in a special bulletin on Sunday.

“There is a possibility that the sea will be rough near shore along the coast till 11:30 pm of May 19 due to the effect of high period swell waves, having heights of 0.4 - 1.2 metres. Current speeds vary between 12 - 52 cm/sec,” the IMD said in its bulletin.

The meteorological department also said Southwest monsoon advanced into parts of Maldives and Comorin area and some parts of South Bay of Bengal, Nicobar Islands and South Andaman Sea on Sunday.

Meanwhile, due to heavy rains on Saturday night and Sunday morning in Thiruvananthapuram, many low-lying areas of the capital reported waterlogging. Houses in areas like Mukkolakkal, Attakulangara and Kazhakuttam were flooded due to sudden rise in water levels in neighbouring streams and canals. Locals alleged that no maintenance of stormwater drains and cleaning of canals ahead of the Southwest monsoon resulted in the waterlogging.

In Pathanamthitta district’s Puramattam, heavy rains led to collapse of a wall bordering a church cemetery, resulting in damage to graves inside the compound.

With more rain expected in the next few days, the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has issued instructions to stop tourist movement to coastal areas and hilly areas like Ponmudi and Gavi. Hilly areas in the state are regularly prone to mudslides and landslides in the monsoon.

The SDMA has also asked fishermen not to venture out to the sea until further orders due to possibility of strong winds and adverse weather conditions.

Earlier in the day, the Idukki District Collector ordered a ban on night travel through the hilly areas of the district from Sunday until the red and orange alerts are withdrawn.