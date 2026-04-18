Flights cancelled, diverted: IAF's ‘hard landing’ at Pune airport led to 11-hour shutdown

Flight operations at Pune airport resumed on Saturday after a late-night Indian Air Force aircraft incident led to an over 11-hour suspension of services and heavy flight disruptions. The disruption began around 10:25 pm on Friday. (ANI)

The disruption began around 10:25 pm on Friday when an IAF aircraft experienced a landing gear failure during touchdown. It led to a “hard landing” that left the aircraft stranded on the runway.

A minor fire broke out but was quickly brought under control, and all crew members were reported safe. The blocked runway forced a temporary shutdown of operations at Pune Airport.

Authorities issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) and diverted multiple incoming flights to airports including Goa, Chennai, Surat, Coimbatore and Navi Mumbai.

Several departures and arrivals were also cancelled overnight, affecting major airlines.

Flight cancellations and disruptions The temporary closure severely impacted flight operations, leading to large-scale cancellations across airlines. Till 6:00 am, the following flights were cancelled:

IndiGo: 31 arrivals and 34 departures

Air India: 3 arrivals and 3 departures

SpiceJet: 2 arrivals and 3 departures

Akasa Air: 2 arrivals and 3 departures

Air India Express: 5 arrivals and 5 departures In addition to cancellations, several flights were also delayed or diverted overnight due to the runway unavailability, with airlines coordinating passenger rebooking and rerouting.