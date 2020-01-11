Important chapters of India’s history ignored, says PM Modi in Kolkata

india

Updated: Jan 11, 2020 22:39 IST

Historians, while writing India’s history before and after Independence, had ignored several important events, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while invoking Tagore during a programme in Kolkata to dedicate four renovated heritage buildings to the nation on Saturday.

“It is very unfortunate that several important events were ignored when the country’s history was being written both during the British rule and after the Independence,” he said while speaking at the Old Currency Building in Kolkata.

The Prime Minister dedicated four refurbished heritage buildings in Kolkata - Old Currency Building, the Belvedere House, the Metcalfe House and the Victoria Memorial Hall - to the nation on the first day of his two-day city visit.

“Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore had written in 1903 that India’s history is not what we study before examinations. Some people came from outside. Sons killed their fathers. Brothers were killed by brothers. This is not India’s history, Tagore wrote,” Modi said.

He did not say, but it appeared that the Prime Minister was referring to the Mughal empire.

Modi said the Centre was planning to develop the mint in Kolkata into a museum of coins and commerce.

“Out of the five galleries in Victoria Memorial, two are closed for a long period. This is not right. Efforts are going on to open them. The revolutionary contribution of Bengal during the freedom struggle should be showcased in the third gallery. Leaders including Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Aurobindo Ghose and Khudiram Bose should find space,” he added.

Modi landed at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International airport in Kolkata in an Indian Air Force plane around 3:30 pm and was received by West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, Mayor of Kolkata Firhad Hakim and senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Modi was then flown to the Race Course in the heart of the city by an MI-17 chopper from where his convoy reached Raj Bhavan around 3:55 pm. At Raj Bhavan, he met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and also some industrialists.

In the evening, Modi shared the dais with Banerjee when he unveiled the dynamic illumination with synchronised light and sound system of Rabindra Setu (Howrah Bridge). Dhankhar, with whom Banerjee shares an acrimonious relation, was also present.

The Prime Minister took a boat ride to reach Belur Math where he will spend the night.

On Sunday, Modi is scheduled to take part in events marking the 150th birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. After that, he will then attend the 150th-anniversary celebration of the Kolkata Port Trust before flying back to Delhi.