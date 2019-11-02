Imran Khan announces concessions for Indian Sikh pilgrims to Kartarpur

india

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday announced several concessions for Sikh pilgrims visiting Darbar Sahib Gurdwara at Kartarpur in Pakistan’s Punjab for the celebrations of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism.

The Pakistan premier said that Sikhs from India visiting the gurdwara, which is the final resting place of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism, will not require a passport to cross over to Pakistan as long as they possessed a valid identity card and waived the $20 service fee on pilgrims for two days.

“For Sikhs coming for pilgrimage to Kartarpur from India, I’ve waived off two requirements: they won’t need a passport-just a valid ID; second, they no longer have to register 10 days in advance. Also, no fee will be charged on the day of inauguration (November 9) and on Guruji’s 550th birthday (November 12),” Khan tweeted.

India has been seeking a complete waiver of the $20 service fee which Pakistan decided to impose on each pilgrim and called it a “matter of disappointment” that Islamabad did not heed the request.

Reacting to the Pakistan PM’s announcement, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday expressed his gratitude but urged that Islamabad “apply this not just to Sikhs but all citizens of secular India”.

“Happy & grateful for waiver of passport & advance registration conditions for Sikh pilgrims by @ImranKhanPTI govt, but would urge Pakistan to apply this not just to Sikhs but all citizens of secular India,” Singh said in a tweet.

He also reiterated India’s demand to waive off the $20 fee on all days. “Also urge Pak PM to waive off $20 fee on all days instead of just two,” he said.

The Kartarpur corridor, which will be inaugurated on November 9, will provide pilgrims a visa-free link between Dera Baba Nanak shrine in India’s Punjab and the Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, just four km from the International Border, located in Narowal district of Pakistan’s Punjab province.

Both the countries have agreed that Pakistan will allow up to 5,000 pilgrims from India daily, with plans to gradually double the capacity.

A 575-member ‘Jatha’ (delegation) will cross the corridor to Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib on November 9. Former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh, and Union ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and Harsimrat Kaur Badal are among the first batch of pilgrims.

Khan extended an invitation to cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu, who has agreed to attend the event.

