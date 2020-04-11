e-paper
IIT Guwahati develops disinfecting system for hospitals, metros to fight Covid-19

For now, the team has developed three models for household sanitisation and one for bigger spaces like hospital wards, buses, metros, et cetera.

india Updated: Apr 11, 2020 15:36 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The system is low-cost and based on UVC LED technology. (ANI)
         

In a bid to help the nation fight the coronavirus menace, experts at Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati have development a disinfection system that can be used to sanitise large areas and even metros and buses.

The system is low-cost and based on UVC LED technology. For now, the team has developed three models for household sanitisation and one for bigger spaces like hospital wards, buses, metros, et cetera.

Last week, it was reported that a couple of experts have developed a robotic device that could help disinfect hospitals amid the coronavirus crisis.

IIT Kharagpur alumnus Debayan Saha and AIIMS’ Shashi Ranjan have developed a device which is called ‘Minus Corona UV Bot’, news agency ANI reported.

The device is an ultraviolet light (UV C-254nm) based robot that will enable sterilisation of hospital corridors, wards, Intensive Care Unit (ICUs) and patient rooms without exposing anybody to the contaminated environment.

“Ultraviolet (UV) sterilization technology has been proven to be extremely effective in killing viruses and micro-organisms of any kind which may remain on surfaces even after the minimum number of standard cleaning,” Saha said as reported by news agency IANS.

India on Saturday witnessed the sharpest ever increase in Covid-19 cases with 40 deaths and 1,035 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. As per the Ministry of Health,the total tally of the infected people in the country rose to 7,447 on Saturday.

India on Saturday entered the 18th day of the 21-day lockdown imposed nationwide to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country. The lockdown will come to an end on April 14 if not further extended.

In a meeting between chief ministers and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the heads of various states pushed for the lockdown to be extended at least by a fortnight beyond April 14.

