e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 06, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / In Arvind Kejriwal’s defence of new Covid-19 testing norms, a warning about system collapse

In Arvind Kejriwal’s defence of new Covid-19 testing norms, a warning about system collapse

Arvind Kejriwal said the Covid-19 testing capacity in Delhi could get overwhelmed if everyone asked to tested for coronavirus disease

india Updated: Jun 06, 2020 20:31 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Aloke Tikku
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Aloke Tikku
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal asked asymptomatic patients not to get themselves tested for Covid-19 in New Delhi.
Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal asked asymptomatic patients not to get themselves tested for Covid-19 in New Delhi.(ANI photo)
         

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday asked people in the national capital not to head to Covid-19 centres and hospitals to get themselves tested for the disease if they don’t have symptoms of the disease. The chief minister’s appeal comes days after the city government changed its testing strategy to severely restrict access to Covid-19 tests.

Under the new guidelines, direct contacts of infected people that are asymptomatic will be tested only if they have comorbidities or are senior-citizens between Day 5 and Day 10 of coming in contact with a confirmed Covid-19 case. The co-morbidities listed in the order are diabetes, hypertension, and cancer. A senior citizen is one over the age of 60 years.

Kejriwal followed up the change in policy with his appeal to people, underscoring that the Covid-19 testing system in the capital could get overwhelmed if everyone was tested.

Delhi conducts the maximum Covid-19 tests among all states, the chief minister said. But it is a limited resource and was bound to fall short of the demand.

If all asymptomatic people reach hospitals and testing centres to get themselves tested, “the system will collapse,” he said, adding that he did understand that people were scared of getting the disease.

But Delhi has a population of 2 crore. If 10,000 people turn up everyday to get themselves tested, “our labs will fall short irrespective of the capacity that we may build”.

“Please don’t get yourselves tested... Please do not insist,” he said, the appeal directed to people who do not have symptoms of the disease.

Delhi’s restrictive testing policy has been faulted by doctors.

“There is no other way to know how much of your population is currently infected. In fact, if possible, make it walk-in for it to be feasible and expand the list of those who need to get tested to even asymptomatic people as many of those returning positive are asymptomatic carriers,” said Dr Lalit Kant, infectious disease specialist told Hindustan Times on Friday.

The new testing strategy is also a contrast to the city government 5T plan - testing, tracing, treatment, teamwork, and tracking - that was announced in April.

Chief Minister Kejriwal had then argued for aggressive testing.

“If you don’t test, you won’t be able to find out which houses have been affected. It will go on spreading. South Korea identified every single individual through large scale testing. We are now going to do mass testing like South Korea,” Kejriwal had said on April 7.

tags
top news
In Kejriwal’s defence of new testing norms, a warning about system collapse
In Kejriwal’s defence of new testing norms, a warning about system collapse
Maharashtra banks on Remdesivir drug to fight Covid-19, will buy 10K vials
Maharashtra banks on Remdesivir drug to fight Covid-19, will buy 10K vials
BJP snubs LJP, reiterates Nitish Kumar is NDA’s face for Bihar elections
BJP snubs LJP, reiterates Nitish Kumar is NDA’s face for Bihar elections
Psy Ops: In Ladakh standoff with India, China’s PLA replays Doklam tactics
Psy Ops: In Ladakh standoff with India, China’s PLA replays Doklam tactics
With rising Covid-19 cases, Goa’s churches, mosques will not reopen on June 8
With rising Covid-19 cases, Goa’s churches, mosques will not reopen on June 8
US blogger accuses Pak ex-home minister of rape, ex-PM of harassment
US blogger accuses Pak ex-home minister of rape, ex-PM of harassment
Akram ranks Sachin 5th in his list of top batsmen, gives reason
Akram ranks Sachin 5th in his list of top batsmen, gives reason
Dwayne Johnson calls for justice amid protests in US over George Floyd’s death
Dwayne Johnson calls for justice amid protests in US over George Floyd’s death
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19Lunar Eclipse 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In