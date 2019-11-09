e-paper
Sunday, Nov 10, 2019

In Assam, Muslim outfit to donate Rs 1 lakh for building temple in Ayodhya

The All Assam Goriya Moriya Yuva Chatra Parishad, a youth and student council of indigenous Muslims in Assam, made the announcement after the Supreme Court verdict on the matter on Saturday.

india Updated: Nov 09, 2019 23:50 IST
Hindustan Times, Guwahati
“We welcome the Supreme Court’s historic verdict. We urge everyone to accept the verdict and maintain peace and harmony. Our organization will provide Rs 1 lakh for the construction of the Ram Temple,” a statement issued by the organization’s general secretary Mainul Haque said.

