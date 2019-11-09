In Assam, Muslim outfit to donate Rs 1 lakh for building temple in Ayodhya

india

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 23:50 IST

A Muslim students’ body from Assam has announced that it will donate Rs 1 lakh for the construction of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya.

The All Assam Goriya Moriya Yuva Chatra Parishad, a youth and student council of indigenous Muslims in Assam, made the announcement after the Supreme Court verdict on the matter on Saturday.

“We welcome the Supreme Court’s historic verdict. We urge everyone to accept the verdict and maintain peace and harmony. Our organization will provide Rs 1 lakh for the construction of the Ram Temple,” a statement issued by the organization’s general secretary Mainul Haque said.