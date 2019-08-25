Bihar woman commits suicide with two minor children, third child survives

india

In a bizarre incident, a 35-year-old woman along with her three minor children, two boys and a girl committed suicide by jumping on the railway tracks near Kanudhi village between Karauna and Jehanabad railway stations early on Sunday morning.

Three of the four family members were run over by a speeding train, but the youngest daughter of the deceased woman survived and remained crying on the tracks. Since the incident took place in the early hours amidst rain and the place of occurrence was a little far from the stations, the locals did not get to know about the incident for some time. They informed the Jehanabad SHO of the Government Railway Police (GRP) only later in the morning.

Soon after being informed, Jehanabad GRP SHO Krishna Kumar reached the spot and recovered the bodies lying along the railway tracks. The youngest girl child who had minor injuries was immediately rushed to the Patna Hospital by the GRP.

The GRP and the local police enquired about the identity of the woman from the locals who had gathered at the spot by then but none of them could identify the deceased.

GRP SHO Krishna Kumar said that prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide but everything would be clear only after the identification of the deceased and also after the post mortem. “We are trying to ascertain the identity of the trio who might have committed suicide either over domestic disputes or due to poverty. As all the children were between the age group of 5-7 years and wore tattered clothes, the family appeared to be very poor. Poverty could be the reason the family were driven to suicide, officials said.

Meanwhile, the GRP have also contacted the Jehanabad police and the Masaurhi police and have also circulated the photos of the deceased to all the police stations of Gaya, Jehanabad and Patna for information about them. “We are exerting our efforts to find out the addresses of the diseased as nobody has turned up so far for claiming the bodies,” the SHO said.

When asked when the incident took place, the SHO remained non-committal and said that prima facie it was a case of suicide. “But we can also not rule out the possibility of an accident. We have registered a case in this connection and started investigation with the evidence collected from the spot,” the SHO said.

