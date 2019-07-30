In call for concrete plan, Kejriwal’s ‘living in denial’ jab over rapes in Delhi

india

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 12:13 IST

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said there is a need to develop a “concrete action plan” for tackling crimes in the national capital.

“Heinous crimes are on the rise in Delhi and particularly crimes against women are increasing. Living in denial will only worsen the situation. We are ready to cooperate with the Centre and LG. We all need to develop a concrete action plan,” Kejriwal said in a tweet on Tuesday morning. He was reacting to a news report that Delhi has reported 80 rapes and 12 murders in the last 13 days.

Since Delhi is a union territory, law and order, and police come under the jurisdiction of Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal. The Delhi government has no control over these two subjects.

On July 16, three Rajya Sabha MPs of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi had even met home minister Amit Shah to find a solution and stop the increasing crimes in the city. The MPs—Sanjay Singh, ND Gupta and Sushil Gupta—had urged the home minister to convene a meeting with CM Kejriwal and Delhi police commissioner Amulya Patnaik.

The MPs’ request had come after leader of opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta’s wife got robbed on a street.

“The Leader of the Opposition Vijender Gupta’s wife is also not safe, let alone the common public. At Mandi House, two bike riders stopped Shobha Gupta’s car, snatched her bag and fled. If this is the level of security for the VIPs who run Delhi Police, then what should the people of Delhi feel about their security?” Sanjay Singh had said.

First Published: Jul 30, 2019 12:09 IST