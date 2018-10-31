In CBI vs CBI, decision on arrested officer Devender Sharma’s bail petition soon

A Delhi court on Wednesday reserved its verdict on the bail plea of CBI DSP Devender Kumar arrested in connection with bribery allegations involving the agency’s Special Director Rakesh Asthana.

Special CBI Judge Santosh Snehi Mann said he would pass order later during the day after both sides complete their arguments.

During the hearing, the lawyer appearing for Kumar told the court that every rule has been violated by CBI in this case against him and the “irony” is that the person who followed the rule is in jail.

The CBI did not oppose his bail petition.

In his bail application, Kumar had termed his custody “illegal” and urged the court to set him free.

First Published: Oct 31, 2018 15:40 IST