LIVE: No need for ordinance on Ram temple, should wait for Supreme Court order, says Congress
-
8:10 pm IST
-
8:07 pm IST
-
8:05 pm IST
-
8:00 pm IST
-
7:57 pm IST
-
7:55 pm IST
-
7:50 pm IST
-
7:45 pm IST
Follow live updates here:
China strengthening its position in Doklam: Surjewala
Due to Modi’s weak policies, China strengthening its position in Doklam. China constructed motorable road near Chicken’s Neck. PM is playing with national security: Surjewala
People with Opposition: Surjewala
It’s janta versus thugbandhan. People are with the Opposition: Surjewala
Congress hits out at PM overt Uri attack
Who went to Pakistan without invitation? It was Modi. He got a return gift as well. The attack on Uri where our jawans lost their lives: Surjewala
Former French President said Rafale deal taken away from HAL: Surjewala
Former French President Francois Hollande said Rafale deal was taken away from HAL and given to Reliance. Therefore, the charges are against him as well. This is why he doesn’t want JPC on Rafale: Surjewala
No need for ordnance on Ram temple: Surjewala
Results of three states show that BJP is on its way out in 2019. Congress believes Ram temple issue is with Supreme Court. Whatever decision it makes should be followed. No need for ordnance: Surjewala
Congress fought Britishers: Randeep Surjewala
Congress fought Britishers, they fought for independence. The PM’s paternal organisation was with the British: Randeep Surjewala
Congress accuses BJP of corruption
Everyday, new scams are coming out under BJP rule. In one company, whose director is Amit Shah, crores of old notes have been deposited: Randeep Surjewala
I, me, mine and myself: Congress on Modi’s first 2019 interview
Summary of Modi ji’s ‘Monologue’ Interview: ‘I’, ‘Me’, ‘Mine’, ‘Myself’. Country is suffering your ‘I’s & ‘Lies’: Randeep Surjewala of Congress