LIVE: No need for ordinance on Ram temple, should wait for Supreme Court order, says Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to ANI on a wide range of issues such as the state of Indian economy, national security, elections, and his take on the Opposition. Randeep Surjewala of the Congress responded.

8:10 pm IST China strengthening its position in Doklam: Surjewala Due to Modi’s weak policies, China strengthening its position in Doklam. China constructed motorable road near Chicken’s Neck. PM is playing with national security: Surjewala





8:07 pm IST People with Opposition: Surjewala It’s janta versus thugbandhan. People are with the Opposition: Surjewala





8:05 pm IST Congress hits out at PM overt Uri attack Who went to Pakistan without invitation? It was Modi. He got a return gift as well. The attack on Uri where our jawans lost their lives: Surjewala





8:00 pm IST Former French President said Rafale deal taken away from HAL: Surjewala Former French President Francois Hollande said Rafale deal was taken away from HAL and given to Reliance. Therefore, the charges are against him as well. This is why he doesn’t want JPC on Rafale: Surjewala





7:57 pm IST No need for ordnance on Ram temple: Surjewala Results of three states show that BJP is on its way out in 2019. Congress believes Ram temple issue is with Supreme Court. Whatever decision it makes should be followed. No need for ordnance: Surjewala





7:55 pm IST Congress fought Britishers: Randeep Surjewala Congress fought Britishers, they fought for independence. The PM’s paternal organisation was with the British: Randeep Surjewala





7:50 pm IST Congress accuses BJP of corruption Everyday, new scams are coming out under BJP rule. In one company, whose director is Amit Shah, crores of old notes have been deposited: Randeep Surjewala



