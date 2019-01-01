 LIVE: No need for ordinance on Ram temple, should wait for Supreme Court order, says Congress
LIVE BLOG

LIVE: No need for ordinance on Ram temple, should wait for Supreme Court order, says Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to ANI on a wide range of issues such as the state of Indian economy, national security, elections, and his take on the Opposition. Randeep Surjewala of the Congress responded. Follow live updates here.

By HT Correspondent | Jan 01, 2019 20:49 IST
highlights

8:10 pm IST

China strengthening its position in Doklam: Surjewala

Due to Modi’s weak policies, China strengthening its position in Doklam. China constructed motorable road near Chicken’s Neck. PM is playing with national security: Surjewala

8:07 pm IST

People with Opposition: Surjewala

It’s janta versus thugbandhan. People are with the Opposition: Surjewala

8:05 pm IST

Congress hits out at PM overt Uri attack

Who went to Pakistan without invitation? It was Modi. He got a return gift as well. The attack on Uri where our jawans lost their lives: Surjewala

8:00 pm IST

Former French President said Rafale deal taken away from HAL: Surjewala

Former French President Francois Hollande said Rafale deal was taken away from HAL and given to Reliance. Therefore, the charges are against him as well. This is why he doesn’t want JPC on Rafale: Surjewala

7:57 pm IST

No need for ordnance on Ram temple: Surjewala

Results of three states show that BJP is on its way out in 2019. Congress believes Ram temple issue is with Supreme Court. Whatever decision it makes should be followed. No need for ordnance: Surjewala

7:55 pm IST

Congress fought Britishers: Randeep Surjewala

Congress fought Britishers, they fought for independence. The PM’s paternal organisation was with the British: Randeep Surjewala

7:50 pm IST

Congress accuses BJP of corruption

Everyday, new scams are coming out under BJP rule. In one company, whose director is Amit Shah, crores of old notes have been deposited: Randeep Surjewala

7:45 pm IST

I, me, mine and myself: Congress on Modi’s first 2019 interview

Summary of Modi ji’s ‘Monologue’ Interview: ‘I’, ‘Me’, ‘Mine’, ‘Myself’. Country is suffering your ‘I’s & ‘Lies’: Randeep Surjewala of Congress