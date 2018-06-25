In dry Bihar, three men die after allegedly consuming spirit used for medical purposes

Three people, allegedly addicted to alcohol, died in Bihar’s Begusarai when they consumed several bottles of spirit used for medical purposes, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in Town police station area, where the three deceased Sunil Kumar, Manoj Paswan and Sonu Kumar who were neighbours consumed the spirit.

Sunil died on Sunday night while the other two died on Monday morning, said superintendent of police of Begusarai Aditya Kumar.

“We have recovered about a dozen bottles of spirit. Sunil’s body was taken for post-mortem and his viscera is being sent for forensic tests,” the official said.

“Bodies of the other two deceased could not be taken for post-mortem as the bereaved family members claimed that they had been cremated,” he added.

Sunil’s family members also claimed that he had been afflicted with kidney problems and he suffered a bout of diarrhea and vomiting before collapsing. Family members of the deceased have not confirmed that the trio consumed alcohol, the SP said.

“However, the recovery of the bottles of spirit from the house of Manoj, who hails from Durgapur in West Bengal and lived in Begusarai with his octogenarian maternal grandmother, besides statements given by his neighbours have helped us arrive to the conclusion that they were addicted to alcohol and out of craving, ended up consuming the spirit meant for other uses,” he said.

Bihar has been witnessing a complete ban on sale and consumption of alcohol since two years.