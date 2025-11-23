In first rally since Karur stampede, Vijay accuses DMK of ‘loot, dynasty politics’

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhgam (TVK) chief Vijay resumed his campaign for the 2026 Assembly election two months after at least 41 people died in a tragic stampede at his rally in Karur. As actor-turned politician Vijay returned in public sphere for campaign, he took a dig at the ruling DMK, accusing it of loot and dynasty politics File photo of TVK chief and actor Vijay at the Karur rally before the stampede. (TVK)

“TVK did not make empty claims like DMK on ending NEET, instead it sought shifting education to state list in Constitution,” Vijay was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Vijay slammed the DMK for questioning TVK party over its ideology and asserted that his party was founded on solid ideological standpoints, and it begins with the principle of equality and had, among other things, demanded a caste census, PTI reported.

The campaign was held at an indoor auditorium of an educational institution at Sunguvarchattiram in nearby Kanchipuram district where he addressed cadres, admirers and local people.

Vijay alleged the DMK's ideology was loot and indirectly attacked it over dynasty politics. The actor-turned politician ridiculed DMK and also accused it of pretension.

First rally after Karur stampede

On September 27, a deadly stampede at Vijay's rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur left 41 people dead. The district administration described the incident as a “stampede-like crush” which occurred at Velusamypuram on the Karur–Erode highway, where thousands had gathered for Vijay’s ‘Velicham Veliyeru’ ('Let There Be Light') campaign meeting.

Chaos broke out when Vijay was addressing the audience after which he had to halt his speech. Eyewitnesses said the trouble began around 7.45 pm when large sections of the crowd, eager to catch a glimpse of Vijay, surged towards the stage barricades. Several people fainted in the suffocating rush with ambulances facing difficulty navigating the jammed ground. Volunteers eventually formed human chains to make way for the rescue operations.

Police sources said the Karur rally attracted a crowd far beyond initial estimates. Though permissions were granted for around 30,000 participants, local reports suggested nearly 60,000 people converged. The venue had already been shifted once. Originally planned in central Karur, it was moved after police warned of congestion and traffic risks.