e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 16, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / In her 4th address on economic package, FM Nirmala Sitharaman hails PM Modi as ‘great reformer’

In her 4th address on economic package, FM Nirmala Sitharaman hails PM Modi as ‘great reformer’

Sitharaman said that the fourth day of the announcements on the stimulus package will focus primarily on “structural reforms”.

india Updated: May 16, 2020 16:41 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
File photo: Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman during a press conference detailing the centre’s announcement of an economic stimulus package during lockdown at the National Media Centre in New Delhi on Wednesday.
File photo: Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman during a press conference detailing the centre’s announcement of an economic stimulus package during lockdown at the National Media Centre in New Delhi on Wednesday.(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
         

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressed the media on Saturday afternoon in the fourth phase of announcement on government’s Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus package.

Sitharaman said that the fourth day of the announcements on the stimulus package will focus primarily on “structural reforms”.

The finance minister opened her address by hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “great reformer” who has had a strong track record of “taking up deep, systemic reforms,” she said.

Sitharaman recalled some of the notable reforms led by PM Modi in the last two terms.

“The direct benefit transfer (DBT) has become very useful for us to be able to directly give money in the hands of people. GST, which was pending for a very long time. All states were taken on-board. GST brought in ‘one nation-one market,” Sitharaman noted.

The finance minister also said that several steps have been taken under PM Modi’s leadership for the ease of doing business, “so that India becomes an attractive destination for investment,” she said.

Sitharaman said that over the days, along with her team, she has been announcing the various steps that the government wants to take to give stimulus to the economy and help various sectors.

“We have made several announcements and introduced many measures. We also made sure people don’t have to struggle to file taxes and have given boost to the MSMEs,” the finance minister said.

Sitharaman said that today’s announcements will focus on structural reforms in 8 sectors - coal, minerals defence production, airspace management, MROs power distribution companies, space sectors, atomic energy.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In