In letter to Mamata, BJP questions Bengal’s Covid-19 data

Updated: May 06, 2020 13:50 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has alleged “discrepancies and infirmities” in the health bulletin issued by the government of West Bengal.

BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, who is the national general secretary of the party, has said in a letter to West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee that he remains concerned at the quality of information being furnished by the state on coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases.

“...bulletin released on May 4 have some glaring discrepancies with regard to the data. I have listed them and hope that your administration will rise to a higher level of transparency and provide information, which people can use to assess state government‘s preparedness to take on the Goa challenge and defeated,” the letter says.

He has also said there is no mention of the number of people deprived of tests and thereafter “clandestinely” buried or cremated. “Non-availability of such data may be costly for epidemiological analyses and also deprives the families of the deceased from getting due compensation announced by the government,” the letter says.

The Trinamool Congress government and the BJP have been sparring on the issue of the state‘s handling of the coronavirus disease pandemic.

In the letter issued on Tuesday, Vijayvargiya has said Alipurduar district is shown to have no cases but multiple mainstream media reports have shown at least four cases in the district.

The health bulletin of the West Bengal government dated May 4 shows no deaths due to Covid-19 in Paschim Bardhaman district, but the chief secretary is himself on record at a press conference on April 21 admitting to one death in the district, the letter says.