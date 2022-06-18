Adhir writes to PM seeking due space for Oppn, slams handling of stir over Rahul’s ED probe

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding that due space be given to the Opposition in the country.

In the letter, Chowdhury referred to the recent protests held by Congress lawmakers and workers in Delhi against the interrogation of party leader Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the National Herald case.

Stating that he is writing with a lot of anguish and pain, Chowdhury said the Delhi Police resorted to “excessive and disproportionate forces” to thwart the Congress’ peaceful demonstration to raise its voice against the politics of vendetta.

The Lok Sabha MP said Congress workers were beaten up mercilessly without any provocation that caused much humiliation, besides it being a direct affront to the democratic ethos of the country.

Chowdhury also spoke about the manhandling of his party colleague from Tamil Nadu Jothimani who said the Delhi Police had torn her clothes and dragged her away during the agitation. She is currently admitted to the RML hospital in the national capital.

"It's a matter of serious concern that the law enforcement agencies forcefully entered the Congress Party office & unleashed violence upon the party workers," he writes pic.twitter.com/r3BlADgps9 — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2022

“She (Jothimani) was detained in the police station till late evening. On the way to the police station which roughly took around two hours, she was not provided drinking water nor was she allowed to purchase a water bottle. During the detention period in the police station, she was not provided with any medical aid. Is this how a lady honourable member of Parliament is treated?" Chowdhury further wrote.

Chowdhury said the Modi government is not giving due respect to Opposition opinion. “There is no opposition space worth its name in India," said.

“Sir (PM Modi), in this 75th year of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, do not take away the opposition space. For a healthy democracy, you should ensure due and legitimate space for the opposition viewpoint as well. This will bring the necessary social cohesion in the society and will make democracy in India strong and vibrant,” Chowdhury added.

The Congress held massive protests earlier this week to protest the ED’s probing of Gandhi in the money laundering that continued for three days. A large number of its top leaders, including chief ministers and parliamentarians, were detained during the agitation. Videos of some of them being dragged and pulled away by security personnel were shared by the party later.

The ED will now question Rahul Gandhi on June 20, after the Wayanad MP requested the central agency to delay the questioning, citing his mother and party interim president Sonia Gandhi's health condition.

