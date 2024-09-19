In letter vs letter, BJP chief Nadda writes to Congress' Kharge over Rahul Gandhi: ‘Attempt to polish failed product’

BJP national president JP Nadda launched a scathing attack on his Congress counterpart Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday, two days after the latter wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing his “concern and disappointment” over remarks made against Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi. BJP National President and Union Minister JP Nadda(PTI)

“You have written a letter to PM Modi in an attempt to polish your failed product, which has been repeatedly rejected by the public, and bring it to the market due to political compulsion. After reading that letter, I felt that the things said by you are far from reality,” JP Nadda wrote in a counter letter to Mallikarjun Kharge.

“It seems that in the letter you have either forgotten the misdeeds of your leaders including Rahul Gandhi or have deliberately ignored them, so I felt that it is important to bring those things to your notice in detail. It is sad that the oldest political party of the country has now become a 'copy & paste' party under the pressure of its famous prince,” reads the letter.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.