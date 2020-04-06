In Maharashtra’s Covid-19 containment plan, Mumbai, Nagpur and Pune are key

india

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 11:35 IST

With a substantial rise in Covid-19 positive cases in Mumbai and other cities like Pune and Nagpur in last few days, the Maharashtra government has decided to focus on these areas to contain the spread of the virus.

Of the total number of positive patients in the state, nearly 85 per cent are in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Pune district, the most urbanised areas of Maharashtra.

The municipal corporations in these cities have been directed to implement the cluster containment action plan minutely to restrict the spread. The state administration headed by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and chief secretary Ajoy Mehta have been closely monitoring the action plan in these cities.

Thackeray is holding a meeting with the guardian secretaries (senior IAS officers ascertained with the responsibilities of districts) of all districts on Monday and is expected to direct them to ensure containment of the virus and smooth supply of the essential commodities.

Mumbai and Navi Mumbai municipal corporations have formed 519 and 196 teams of the health works respectively to work in the containment zones and monitor the people who are high-risk possibilities. Pune has 439 teams, while Nagpur city has 210 such teams. “We have 3078 teams comprising more than four members in each team across the state. They have traced more than 10 lakh people who need to be monitored to avoid the spread,” said state health minister Rajesh Tope.

Of the 748 positive patients (as of Sunday evening) in Maharashtra, which tops the chart in the country, 640 are from MMR and Pune. Similarly, of 45 deaths, 36 are in MMR which comprises of Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai. Five are in Pune, which is less than 150 kilometre from MMR.

“Of the 36 districts, around 10 have no positive patient at all. Excluding MMR, Pune and Nagpur, the remaining part of the state has hardly seen any outbreak of the virus. If we could keep the most affected areas away from the remaining part, we could rapidly recover from the rising numbers. Similarly, spread within these containment zones will have to be contained. The collectors and municipal commissioners from these areas have been directed for such concentration on these areas,” said a key official from state government.

Another challenge before the state government is controlling the crowding at the vegetable markets in cities. After having shifted its major market at Dadar, the government is expected to tweak its policy for the vegetable markets temporarily shifted at grounds.