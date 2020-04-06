e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 06, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / In Maharashtra’s Covid-19 containment plan, Mumbai, Nagpur and Pune are key

In Maharashtra’s Covid-19 containment plan, Mumbai, Nagpur and Pune are key

The municipal corporations in these cities have been directed to implement the cluster containment action plan minutely to restrict the spread of coronavirus disease Covid-19.

india Updated: Apr 06, 2020 11:35 IST
Surendra P Gangan
Surendra P Gangan
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Medics check patients at a clinic who are having cold and cough in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, at Dahisar in Mumbai, on April 5.
Medics check patients at a clinic who are having cold and cough in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, at Dahisar in Mumbai, on April 5. (PTI Photo)
         

With a substantial rise in Covid-19 positive cases in Mumbai and other cities like Pune and Nagpur in last few days, the Maharashtra government has decided to focus on these areas to contain the spread of the virus.

Of the total number of positive patients in the state, nearly 85 per cent are in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Pune district, the most urbanised areas of Maharashtra.

The municipal corporations in these cities have been directed to implement the cluster containment action plan minutely to restrict the spread. The state administration headed by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and chief secretary Ajoy Mehta have been closely monitoring the action plan in these cities.

Thackeray is holding a meeting with the guardian secretaries (senior IAS officers ascertained with the responsibilities of districts) of all districts on Monday and is expected to direct them to ensure containment of the virus and smooth supply of the essential commodities.

Mumbai and Navi Mumbai municipal corporations have formed 519 and 196 teams of the health works respectively to work in the containment zones and monitor the people who are high-risk possibilities. Pune has 439 teams, while Nagpur city has 210 such teams. “We have 3078 teams comprising more than four members in each team across the state. They have traced more than 10 lakh people who need to be monitored to avoid the spread,” said state health minister Rajesh Tope.

Of the 748 positive patients (as of Sunday evening) in Maharashtra, which tops the chart in the country, 640 are from MMR and Pune. Similarly, of 45 deaths, 36 are in MMR which comprises of Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai. Five are in Pune, which is less than 150 kilometre from MMR.

“Of the 36 districts, around 10 have no positive patient at all. Excluding MMR, Pune and Nagpur, the remaining part of the state has hardly seen any outbreak of the virus. If we could keep the most affected areas away from the remaining part, we could rapidly recover from the rising numbers. Similarly, spread within these containment zones will have to be contained. The collectors and municipal commissioners from these areas have been directed for such concentration on these areas,” said a key official from state government.

Another challenge before the state government is controlling the crowding at the vegetable markets in cities. After having shifted its major market at Dadar, the government is expected to tweak its policy for the vegetable markets temporarily shifted at grounds.

tags
top news
India has been proactive in stemming spread of coronavirus, says PM Modi
India has been proactive in stemming spread of coronavirus, says PM Modi
‘It is a long war against coronavirus pandemic, must not rest’: PM Modi
‘It is a long war against coronavirus pandemic, must not rest’: PM Modi
With 490 new coronavirus patients, India now has 4067 cases; death toll at 109
With 490 new coronavirus patients, India now has 4067 cases; death toll at 109
Kanika Kapoor tests negative for sixth Covid-19 test, allowed to go home
Kanika Kapoor tests negative for sixth Covid-19 test, allowed to go home
Watch: Tesla ventilator made of car parts is an ode to engineering
Watch: Tesla ventilator made of car parts is an ode to engineering
Apple donated over 20 million masks to health workers: Tim Cook
Apple donated over 20 million masks to health workers: Tim Cook
‘IPL a cash cow, break will lead to anxiety and insecurity for few players’
‘IPL a cash cow, break will lead to anxiety and insecurity for few players’
Sunday 9pm 9 minutes: When hope had the last laugh I Opinion
Sunday 9pm 9 minutes: When hope had the last laugh I Opinion
trending topics
PM ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesWuhan Covid-19Covid-19 Positive CaseCovid-19 newsCoronavirus cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news