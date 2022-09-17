In Mahua Moitra's birthday wish for PM Modi, a dig at constitutional rights and cheetah

Trinamool leader Mahua Moitra on Saturday wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 72nd birthday in a tweet that did not hide her indignation whatsoever. She also referred to the eight cheetahs coming to India from Namibia on the occasion of PM Modi's birthday as she wished PM Modi may look out for "rapidly extinguishing constitutional protections much the same way as he does for extinct cheetahs". The eight cheetahs will be released in the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh by PM Modi -- the first cheetahs in India after the species became extinct in 1952. Also Read: PM Modi's birthday today: Wishes pour in; Rahul Gandhi, Tharoor's messages

Happy birthday to our Honourable Prime Minister - may he look out for our rapidly extinguishing constitional protections much the same way as he does for extinct cheetahs. — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) September 17, 2022

Mahua Moitra was among the opposition leaders who extended birthday greetings to PM Modi. Rahul Gandhi posted a one-sentence tweet to wish PM Modi. "Wishing PM Narendra Modi a happy birthday," he wrote. Congress leader Shashi Tharoor wished for PM Modi's healthy and long life. "May he work to remove the darkness enveloping so many of our fellow citizens & bring them the light of progress, development & social harmony instead," he wrote.

Moitra is a vociferous critic of PM Modi and the BJP and does not mince her words in her opposition.

When the Lok Sabha MP was criticised for her Louis Vuitton bag, she made a reference to PM Nodi's famous 'jhola leke aye the… jhola leke chal padenge…' by calling herself a 'jholewala fakir in Parliament' -- her bag being her constant jhola. Taking a dig at PM Modi's appeal to people to put the National Flag as the profile picture on social media accounts between August 2 and August 15, Mahua Moitra in Parliament said the government is concentrating on DP (display picture), instead of GDP.

On Thursday too, she took a swipe at the BJP after TMC won the Brahmanagar co-operative election winning 25 of the 43 seats, while BJP bagged 16 seats. "But if just dream of winning a piddly co-operative in my area makes you so happy, I'll give you a walkover next time," the Krishnanagar MP wrote.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON