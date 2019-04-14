In MP village, tribal woman forced to carry husband on shoulders, 13 held

At least 13 people have been arrested days after they purportedly forced a tribal woman to carry her husband on her shoulders around the village as a punishment for having an alleged extramarital affair, in Jhabua district, 341 km southwest of Bhopal, police said on Sunday.

The accused tribals, include the woman’s husband and the village sarpanch’s husband, said additional superintendent of police Vijay Dabar.

They were booked for voluntarily causing hurt, assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe) and other sections of the Indian Penal Code.

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: Villagers force a woman to carry her husband on her shoulders as a punishment in Devigarh, Jhabua allegedly for marrying a man from a different caste. (12.4.19) pic.twitter.com/aNUKG4qX7p — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2019

According to police, the incident took place at a village on Friday but the video emerged on social media on Saturday, alerting the officials in the district headquarters.

The accused were arrested within 24 hours.

The victim was punished for allegedly eloping with another man. While she was carrying her husband, the entire village followed and mocked her, pulled her clothes and thrashed her with sticks.

First Published: Apr 14, 2019 11:12 IST