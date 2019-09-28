In MP, woman commits suicide after killing six-month-old daughter

india

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 22:58 IST

Upset over the birth of a second girl child, a woman in Madhya Pradesh killed her six-month-old daughter and committed suicide in Ujjain district on Saturday, police said.

Santosh Kunwar, 24, from Pipalia village of the district also gave poison to her four-year-old daughter, who is being treated at a district hospital and her condition is stated to be critical, Anter Singh Kanesh, additional superintendent of police, rural Ujjain said.

Kanesh said the police were investigating the matter and also trying to find out whether she was being harassed by someone for giving birth to two girls or there was another reason behind the extreme step.

The ASP Kanesh said, “Santosh Kunwar was alone at home when she gave poison to her daughters and consumed it herself. Her husband had gone out. When her condition deteriorated, she informed her brother-in-law Dharmendra Singh about her action.”

“Dharmendra took them to a nearby hospital where doctor declared the younger daughter dead and started treatment of the woman and elder daughter. The woman died during the treatment while the elder daughter is being treated at the hospital. The police have registered the statement of the family members and are investigating the matter. “

The police handed over the bodies of the woman and infant to the family members after post mortem.

Speaking to the media, Dharmendra Singh said, “Santosh Kumar was in a state of depression since the birth of the younger girl as she wanted a boy.”

First Published: Sep 28, 2019 22:58 IST