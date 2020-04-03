e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 03, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / In PM Modi’s 11-min message to people in lockdown mode, a pep talk and a task

In PM Modi’s 11-min message to people in lockdown mode, a pep talk and a task

India is expected to remain under complete lockdown until mid-April in a bid to stop the rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak.

india Updated: Apr 03, 2020 09:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a video message on Friday urging people to keep the momentum going in fight against coronavirus disease Covid-19.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a video message on Friday urging people to keep the momentum going in fight against coronavirus disease Covid-19.(ANI Photo)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the support shown by the people of the country in making the fight against coronavirus disease a success is unprecedented. He also hailed the efforts put in by different state governments and local administration to make 21-day lockdown a success.

“The lockdown completes nine days today. The discipline and service you showed during this period is unprecedented. People and administration have successfully tried to ensure this routine is followed,” PM Modi said in his 11-minute-long video message on Friday morning.

“The way you came out to thank coronavirus warriors on March 22 set an example for the world. It showed the country can fight the battle against Covid-19 together,” he added.

The Prime Minister also gave a pep talk to people, urging them to keep fighting the deadly disease.

“Many of you think what a single person can do? How will they be able to fight this battle? And how long will you spend your time under lockdown? We are at home, but not alone. We have the strength of 130 crore countrymen,” PM Modi said in the video message.

He then urged the countrymen to switch off the lights at their home, and light a lamp or torch for nine minutes on April 5 (Sunday) “to show the darkness caused by Covid-19 the power of light”.

India is expected to remain under complete lockdown until mid-April in a bid to stop the rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak that’s infected more than 2,000 people with deaths climbing to 72.

As part of its preparations to exit the lockdown, PM Modi asked chief ministers on Thursday to formulate staggered plan, according to a government statement.

tags
top news
‘April 5, 9 pm’: PM Modi urges people to fight Covid-19 darkness with light
‘April 5, 9 pm’: PM Modi urges people to fight Covid-19 darkness with light
In PM Modi’s 11-min message to people in lockdown mode, a pep talk and a task
In PM Modi’s 11-min message to people in lockdown mode, a pep talk and a task
‘Prepare or suffer’: CDS Gen Rawat delivers blunt message on Covid-19 battle
‘Prepare or suffer’: CDS Gen Rawat delivers blunt message on Covid-19 battle
17 companies asked to help meet 38mn unit PPE shortfall
17 companies asked to help meet 38mn unit PPE shortfall
‘Time was up?’: KP reacts after ‘boss’ Anushka crashes live with Kohli
‘Time was up?’: KP reacts after ‘boss’ Anushka crashes live with Kohli
A peek inside the Tablighi Jamaat Markaz
A peek inside the Tablighi Jamaat Markaz
5 Things you should know about Disney+ Hotstar
5 Things you should know about Disney+ Hotstar
Another reason to buy CNG vehicle as IGL significantly slashes fuel price
Another reason to buy CNG vehicle as IGL significantly slashes fuel price
trending topics
PM Narendra ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus OutbreakCovid-19CoronavirusWHOVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news