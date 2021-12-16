Home / India News / In poll-bound Goa, ex-minister Rohan Khaunte to join BJP on Friday
india news

In poll-bound Goa, ex-minister Rohan Khaunte to join BJP on Friday

Khaunte said that he has decided to join the state's ruling party to ensure the continuity of development in Porvorim, which he represented as an independent MLA.
Rohan Khaunte&nbsp;(@RohanKhaunte/Twitter)
Rohan Khaunte (@RohanKhaunte/Twitter)
Published on Dec 16, 2021 02:49 PM IST
Copy Link
PTI | , Goa

A day after resigning as an MLA, former Goa minister Rohan Khaunte on Thursday said he would join the ruling BJP. Khaunte, who quit as an independent MLA from the Porvorim Assembly constituency, said in a statement, "I have decided to join the BJP to ensure the continuity of Porvorim's development as well as to imbibe a culture of inclusiveness and togetherness. I will be joining BJP on Friday at Mahalaxmi temple in Panaji at 10 am." 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
goa govt mla bjp + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 16, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out