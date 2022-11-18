In poll season, Tharoor's 'chameleon' dig at turncoats; and a new word attack

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor took a dig at the turncoat "snollygoster" leaders on Friday by sharing a video of a chameleon changing its colours as it climbs a multi-coloured stick. The word "snollygoster" literally means "a shrewd, unprincipled person, especially a politician" and is the latest word attack by the Congress veteran, who has gained his reputation - over time - as a wordsmith. “The changing colours of political defectors in India, brilliantly illustrated by this actual chameleon! Snollygosters’ role model,” he captioned the video. Tharoor’s new Twitter post comes as Congress has lost several prominent leaders in poll-bound Gujarat to the ruling BJP.

The changing colours of political defectors in India, brilliantly illustrated by this actual chameleon! Snollygosters’ role model! pic.twitter.com/UiSL4DpGq4 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 18, 2022

The Congress has suffered a series of jolts ahead of the Gujarat assembly polls, as senior MLA Bhagwan Barad resigned as a legislator and primary member to join BJP. Barad, who represents the Talala seat in Gir Somnath district, sent his resignation letter to Gujarat Congress president Jagdish Thakor and also handed it over to Speaker Nimaben Acharya. Before this, veteran Congress MLA and tribal leader Mohansinh Rathva also resigned as a legislator and party member and crossed over to the BJP.

Gujarat - home state of Prime Minister, will vote in two phases on December 1 and 5. In Himachal Pradesh, within the first week of November, several Congress leaders and members of the state including Dharampal Thakur Khand - former general secretary of the Pradesh Congress Committee - joined the BJP just four days ahead of the voting day. A total of 26 leaders of the grand old party were reported to have quit and joined the ruling BJP, as per news agency ANI.

The assembly elections held in Himachal Pradesh on November 12 to elect 68 members broke all previous records to register an all-time high turnout. The counting of votes and declaration of result will take place on December 8.

