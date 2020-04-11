In testing times, Sisodia sees a role for happiness class, to start from tomorrow

india

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 23:22 IST

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday announced the resumption of happiness classes for around eight lakh Delhi school kids starting Sunday. The children will attend the classes from the comfort of their homes, he said.

Sisodia also holds the education portfolio in the Delhi government and is widely credited with reforming the state of government schools in the capital and with the introduction of happiness class in the curriculum, which has won international recognition.

“Happiness class to be conducted at home for Delhi Govt. school kids. 8 lakh students to join special classes on Happiness Curriculum and Mission Buniyaad at their homes from tomorrow,” said Siodia, in a tweet put out on the Aam Aadmi Party social media account.

The classes will likely be held through video conferencing since the schools in the capital are shut due to the coronavirus pandemic outbreak necessitating a nationwide lockdown forcing people including the students to stay at home.

Sisodia said happiness classes had a role to play in these turbulent times

“In these turbulent times, happiness classes will be instrumental in helping us create a positive environment for our kids at home,” he was quoted as saying.

Happiness class is conducted in over 1,000 Delhi government schools from Nursery to Class 8. The Happiness period lasts 45 minutes and it is based on human-centric education which includes meditation, value education and mental exercises aimed to reduce anxiety, depression, and intolerance among students.

Sisodia also held discussions with Delhi government school teachers on “transforming homes into engaging classrooms” on Saturday.

Delhi has recorded a total of 942 cases till Saturday as per the figures made available on the health ministry website. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has indicated that he favours an extension of the three-week-long lockdown in the capital, which is currently scheduled to end on April 14.