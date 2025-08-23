In the name of Gaza: Syrian gang busted in Gujarat for extorting money from mosques

Ahmedabad police have busted a gang run by a Syrian national on Saturday, which extorted money from mosques while posing as victims from the Gaza Strip. Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli strike on a house in Deir Al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip(REUTERS)

As per reports, Ahmedabad crime branch arrested the key accused - Ali Meghat Al-Azhar, a Syrian national, who is in India on a tourist visa on Saturday.

"A member of a Syrian gang was detained for raising money from mosques in the name of Gaza victims," reads the statement issued by the crime branch.

Extortion in the name of Gaza

As per the investigation by the Ahmedabad crime branch, Ali Meghat Alzahar, along with three others, would claim they were raising funds for victims in Gaza at mosques across the Gujarat city.

The gang, while posing as victims affected by the Gaza conflict, asked for donations at mosques. However, it was revealed that this money was used to fund a luxurious and lavish lifestyle for the accused.

Key accused arrested, to be deported

The key accused has been identified as Ali Meghat Alzahar, a Syrian national. The man came to India on a tourist visa.

As per police, the acts committed by the Syrian gang are a clear violation of the visa rules set for foreign tourists.

The Ahmedabad crime branch further added that such activities can pose a threat to the country's internal security. The search for the remaining three accused is under as the central and state government agencies try to establish a clear motive behind the crime.

(With agency inputs)