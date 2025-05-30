In warning shot at Pakistan, PM Modi declares India's 3-point rule on terror: Hollow atom bomb threats'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday delivered a fiery address in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur and said the world witnessed the raging power of India’s indigenous BrahMos missile during a military confrontation with Pakistan. PM Modi said that becoming Aatmanirbhar was crucial for the country's self-respect.(PMO)

"The world witnessed the power of Make in India and its weapon through Operation Sindoor. Our Indian weapons (systems), including the BrahMos missile, entered the enemy territory and caused havoc. The explosions happened on target. We have received this power from our resolve for Aatmnirbhar Bharat," PM Modi said.

Highlighting India's resolve to remain self-reliant, the Prime Minister recalled times when the country relied on other nations for its safety. He said that becoming Aatmanirbhar was crucial for the country's self-respect.

"There was a time when India depended on other countries for its safety. We have tried to change these circumstances. India becomes Aatmanirbhar, it is good for the economy, but it is also important for the country's self-respect," PM Modi said.

PM Modi's three rules for terror response

Outlining India’s new strategic doctrine, PM Modi laid down a three-rule framework for tackling terrorism.

Every terror attack will be answered. The Armed Forces will decide the nature and timing of the response.

India will not be scared of hollow atom bomb threats.

India will treat masters of terror and the government that patronises terrorists similarly.

PM Modi was speaking at an event in Kanpur where he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 15 development projects costing ₹47,600 crores.

He also flagged off Kanpur Metro's new corridor between Chunniganj and Nayaganj.

‘Hollow threats of an atom bomb’

PM Modi also targeted Pakistan directly and warned against "sponsoring" terrorism and said that India will respond strongly to every terrorist attack.

“If I say this straight in Kanpuriya: Dushman kahin bhi ho, honk diya jayega (Wherever the enemy is, they will be hit),” he said, drawing loud cheers from the audience.

"India will not be scared of hollow threats of an atom bomb and won't take decisions on this basis (of such a threat). India will look at the 'aaka' of terrorism and its sponsoring government with only one view: Pakistan's state and non-state actors...this game will not work anymore," PM Modi said.

