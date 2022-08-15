I-Day: A special rendition of Indian national anthem with Japan link. Watch

Vocal artists and instrumentalists at the Embassy of Japan in India created a spectacular rendition of India's national anthem on the occasion of the country's Independence Day. A video of the joint performance of Indians and Japanese in the embassy was on Monday shared by the embassy's official Twitter handle. “The Embassy of Japan presents a vocal & instrumental rendition of National Anthem of India on #IndependenceDay of India. Join us in this musical celebration of India completing 75 glorious years of independence,” the Japanese embassy in India tweeted.

The Embassy of Japan presents a vocal & instrumental rendition of National Anthem of India on #IndependenceDay of India. Join us in this musical celebration of India completing 75 glorious years of independence! https://t.co/Xsay4fmA4l#AmritMahotsav #HarGharTiranga #IndiaAt75 pic.twitter.com/kodXHwvzqn — Embassy of Japan in India (@JapaninIndia) August 15, 2022

At the same time, Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida renewed the country's no-war pledge at a somber ceremony Monday as his country marked the 77th anniversary of its World War II defeat, but he did not mention Japanese wartime aggression. In his first address as prime minister since taking office in October, Kishida said Japan will “stick to our resolve to never repeat the tragedy of the war."

Meanwhile, addressing the nation from the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled contributions of tribal and women revolutionaries who led the movement for the independence of India. Former prime minister and Congress stalwart Jawaharlal Nehru, Hindutva idealogue V D Savarkar, Socialist leader Ram Manohar Lohia and revolutionary Ashfaqulla Khan were among the revolutionaries who featured in the speech on Monday.

PM Modi also expressed the country's gratitude to freedom fighters Mangal Pandey, Tatya Tope, Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru, Chandrashekhar Azad, Ashfaqulla Khan and Ram Prasad Bismil in his speech.

