e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 15, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Independence Day: DRDO’s anti-drone system guarded Red Fort, had laser to bring down targets

Independence Day: DRDO’s anti-drone system guarded Red Fort, had laser to bring down targets

Unprecedented security ring was thrown around the Red Forst from where PM Modi delivered his Independence Day speech, listing his government’s past achievements and presenting the roadmap for the future.

india Updated: Aug 15, 2020 10:20 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
DRDO’s anti-drone system stationed near the Red Fort on Saturday.
DRDO’s anti-drone system stationed near the Red Fort on Saturday.(ANI Photo)
         

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on 74th Independence Day, he was surrounded by a posse of security and state-of-the-art security apparatus.

Among them was an anti-drone system developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation or DRDO which was stationed near the Red Fort.

According to DRDO, as reported by news agency ANI, the anti-drone system can detect and jam micro drones up to three kilometres and use laser to bring down a target up to 2.5 kilometres.

Unprecedented security ring was thrown around the Red Forst from where PM Modi delivered his Independence Day speech, listing his government’s past achievements and presenting the roadmap for the future.

Security personnel were deployed both in plainclothes and uniform in the area. Facial recognition system was also been set up at vantage points to keep an eye on the attendees. The police said that all the necessary guidelines in view of the Covid-19 pandemic were also enforced.

Apart from this, the Delhi Police had also coordinated with other states and union territories - from Delhi’s neighbours like Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan to others namely Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bihar - and discussed security measures in the view of August 15.

The personnel of National Security Guard (NSG), Special Protection Group (SPG) and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) were also present in the area.

Over 300 cameras were installed for security and their footage was monitored round-the-clock, the police said.

There were around 4,000 security personnel at the Red Fort who stood in adherence with social distancing norms, they said.

tags
top news
India’s review of China’s Confucius Institutes to focus on Kolkata, Mumbai centres
India’s review of China’s Confucius Institutes to focus on Kolkata, Mumbai centres
‘Global powers and good friends’: Mike Pompeo’s Independence Day greetings to India
‘Global powers and good friends’: Mike Pompeo’s Independence Day greetings to India
‘Time to move away from ordinary’: Inspiring quotes from PM’s I-Day speech
‘Time to move away from ordinary’: Inspiring quotes from PM’s I-Day speech
ITBP soldiers celebrate Independence Day at 14,000 feet in Ladakh
ITBP soldiers celebrate Independence Day at 14,000 feet in Ladakh
LIVE: 65,002 cases, nearly 1,000 deaths in last 24 hrs push India’s Covid tally to over 2.52 mn
LIVE: 65,002 cases, nearly 1,000 deaths in last 24 hrs push India’s Covid tally to over 2.52 mn
Those challenging our sovereignty given befitting response: PM Modi
Those challenging our sovereignty given befitting response: PM Modi
Independence Day: DRDO’s anti-drone system guarded Red Fort
Independence Day: DRDO’s anti-drone system guarded Red Fort
Ladakh: Clear message to China as soldiers hoist tricolour at Pangong lake
Ladakh: Clear message to China as soldiers hoist tricolour at Pangong lake
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputIndependence Day 2020Rajasthan Assembly sessionAmitabh BachchanRajasthan Assembly Session Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In