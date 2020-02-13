India accuses Vijay Mallya of ‘absolute, outrageous lies’ in extradition case at UK court

india

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 20:15 IST

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) on Thursday accused controversial businessman Vijay Mallya and his now defunct Kingfisher Airlines of submitting “absolute and outrageous lies” about projections of profitability and loss while applying to IDBI and SBI banks for loans in 2009.

CPS lawyer Mark Summers on behalf of India, laid into various aspects of charges against Mallya, who was present in court, besides Indian officials from New Delhi and London on the last day of his appeal against extradition in the high court of England and Wales.

Summers quoted from emails, witness statements, brand valuations and thousands of other documents to reiterate to Judge Irwin and Justice Elisabeth Laing the primary charges of conspiracy and substantive fraud against Mallya.

He insisted that chief judge Emma Arbuthnot of the Westminster Magistrates Court was correct in her December 2018 ruling that there is a prima facie case against Mallya, for which he needs to be extradited to India to face trial.

“Profitability of the company was knowingly fudged (in loan applications), wildly untrue and patently dishonest claims were made on projections of the company’s profits and loss. Promises of equity to be infused were liberally made that never came. A honest person would have presented accurate picture to banks”, Summers said.

India’s case rests on what was mentioned as “three chapters of dishonesty” by Mallya—misrepresentations to various banks to acquire loans, the misuse of the loans and his conduct after the banks recalled the loans.

Summers cited in this regard issues related to the Kingfisher villa in Goa, the claimed Rs 3,000 crore brand value of Kingfisher when a consultancy that had valued it at half that figure was not submitted to banks, an aircraft bought allegedly for Mallya’s personal use, and the “siphoning off” of funds to trusts reportedly controlled by his children.

“There is at least a case to answer”, he told the judges, insisting that a reasonable jury at trial could conclude that Mallya and his company indulged in conspiracy, fraud, and used loans for unintended purposes, including part of the loans going to his motor racing team.

Summers noted that in extradition cases, British courts are solely required to establish whether the person requested has a prima facie case to answer, not to establish the truth and arrive at a conviction.

Mallya’s lawyer, Claire Montgomery, earlier insisted that Mallya’s inability to repay bank loans was due to a genuine business failure and the result if wider challenges facing the aviation industry.

A judgement on Mallya’s appeal is expect next week.