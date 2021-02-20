IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / India administers 10 million vaccine doses, second quickest drive in world
As per the government’s provisional data, 10.44 million doses had been administered by Friday evening. (Representative Image) (ANI Photo)
As per the government’s provisional data, 10.44 million doses had been administered by Friday evening. (Representative Image) (ANI Photo)
india news

India administers 10 million vaccine doses, second quickest drive in world

India began inoculating people to fight the pandemic on January 16 and was administering doses at the fastest pace for weeks, before lingering hesitancy among some people and technical glitches meant the pace was overtaken by the United States.
READ FULL STORY
By Anonna Dutt
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 05:49 AM IST

India has delivered more than 10 million doses of coronavirus vaccines, the government said on Friday, describing it as the second-quickest campaign in the world.

India began inoculating people to fight the pandemic on January 16 and was administering doses at the fastest pace for weeks, before lingering hesitancy among some people and technical glitches meant the pace was overtaken by the United States. “India has administered over 1 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine to its health workers and frontline workers. It has been done in 34 days, which is the second fastest in the whole world,” said union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan.

As per the government’s provisional data, 10.44 million doses had been administered by Friday evening. But not all health workers who signed up having taken doses, prompting the government to renew appeals for them to come forward, a day before the window is meant to close for them. “Both the vaccines are safe and immunogenic. There have been no serious or sever acute events following immunisation in the whole country. No death has been attributed to the vaccination. I would like to appeal to the medical professionals to get the vaccine,” said Dr Harsh Vardhan.

Twelve states and union territories have vaccinated over 75% of all the healthcare workers who had been registered on the government’s Co-WIN portal. Topping the list is Bihar with 84.7% coverage, followed by Tripura with 82.9%, and Odisha with 81.8%. The national capital, however, figures in the list of the seven states and union territories with less than 50% vaccine coverage. So far, only 46.5% of the registered healthcare workers in Delhi have received their first shots. The lowest coverage was reported in Puducherry where only 30.2% have been immunised, followed by Chandigarh where 34.3% have received the shot, and Punjab where 38.4% have received it.

With 658,674 shot being administered, Thursday saw the highest ever vaccination in the country since the drive was rolled out on January 16.

The vaccination drive aims to immunise 10 million healthcare workers, 20 million frontline workers, 260 million people above the age of 50, and 10 million people with severe co-morbidities. NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul had on Thursday said that the Centre finalised the norms for identifying the 10 million people with comorbidities.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 covid-19 vaccination
Close
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.(ANI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.(ANI)
india news

Rahul discusses pension budget, OROP at defence panel meeting

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 05:41 AM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who attended the last day of the three-day meetings to examine the defence ministry’s demand for grants, also wanted to know why the budget for defence pension was reduced.
READ FULL STORY
Close
His comments came amid a fierce debate on “love jihad” and religious conversion, specially after Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh outlawed conversions by fraud, coercion or marriage. Both states are ruled by the BJP. (ANI Photo)
His comments came amid a fierce debate on “love jihad” and religious conversion, specially after Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh outlawed conversions by fraud, coercion or marriage. Both states are ruled by the BJP. (ANI Photo)
india news

Metro man’s first salvo: hindus being tricked into marriage by ‘love jihad’

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 05:38 AM IST
The 88-year-old man told reporters that his aim was to help the party come to power in Kerala and that he was open to the chief ministership.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Trinamool Congress’s Lok Sabha MP Saugata Roy alleged that Modi and Shah both fall short of the secular idealism that Tagore and Bose stood for. “They build the Ram temple and differentiate between high-caste and low-caste Hindus. They are mentally and ideologically unfit to talk about such icons,” Roy said.(Raj K Raj/HT Photo)
Trinamool Congress’s Lok Sabha MP Saugata Roy alleged that Modi and Shah both fall short of the secular idealism that Tagore and Bose stood for. “They build the Ram temple and differentiate between high-caste and low-caste Hindus. They are mentally and ideologically unfit to talk about such icons,” Roy said.(Raj K Raj/HT Photo)
india news

PM, Shah hail Tagore and Netaji’s legacies

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 05:21 AM IST
Modi, while virtually addressing the convocation ceremony of Visva Bharati, the state’s only central university of which the Prime Minister is the chancellor, said its founder Rabindranath Tagore’s vision on education has contributed to the Centre’s new education policy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The HPC recommended that the width of the Char Dham road project should be 5.5 metres instead of 7.5 meters being constructed by state’s public works department (PWD )to Supreme Court in third week of July 2020.(HT file photo)
The HPC recommended that the width of the Char Dham road project should be 5.5 metres instead of 7.5 meters being constructed by state’s public works department (PWD )to Supreme Court in third week of July 2020.(HT file photo)
india news

Rampant construction, Char Dham project may amplify ecological risk

By Jayashree Nandi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:38 AM IST
It’s the sound of hills being eaten into for the Char Dham road project; the rubble, including huge boulders from the blasted hill slopes are gathered all along the road, some perilously close to the edge. Geologists say this can’t be good for the high Himalayas.
READ FULL STORY
Close
MS Golwalkar of the RSS, who met Mahatma Gandhi in September 1947.(HT Archives)
MS Golwalkar of the RSS, who met Mahatma Gandhi in September 1947.(HT Archives)
india news

Controversy after govt pays tribute to MS Golwalkar

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:32 AM IST
Another official who asked not to be named said it was not the first time that the government was marking the birth anniversary of the Sangh’s second chief.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A police spokesperson said: “Preliminary investigation indicates involvement of two terrorists in the attack. One of them has been identified as Saqib, a local, and another FT (foreign terrorist), affiliated with LeT. Police have launched a manhunt to nab them.” (Representative Image)(HT File Photo)
A police spokesperson said: “Preliminary investigation indicates involvement of two terrorists in the attack. One of them has been identified as Saqib, a local, and another FT (foreign terrorist), affiliated with LeT. Police have launched a manhunt to nab them.” (Representative Image)(HT File Photo)
india news

Terrorist guns down 2 policemen in Valley

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:17 AM IST
The Resistance Front (TRF), a terror group that is controlled by top handlers of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), took responsibility for the attack in a statement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NASA's Dr Swati Mohan.(Twitter/@NASA)
NASA's Dr Swati Mohan.(Twitter/@NASA)
india news

Meet Indian-American Mohan who announced Mars landing

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:10 AM IST
“Touchdown confirmed! Perseverance is safely on the surface of Mars, ready to begin seeking the signs of past life,” Mohan announced on Thursday as scientists in the mission control room of the US space agency’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory erupted in cheers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Inspector general of police Laxmi Singh said Vinay Kumar, a resident of a village neighbouring that of the victims’, and a 15-year-old boy were arrested on charges of murder and concealing evidence. They belong to the same caste as the victims, said local officials. (Representative Image) (PTI)
Inspector general of police Laxmi Singh said Vinay Kumar, a resident of a village neighbouring that of the victims’, and a 15-year-old boy were arrested on charges of murder and concealing evidence. They belong to the same caste as the victims, said local officials. (Representative Image) (PTI)
india news

21-year-old man, teen aid held for poisoning Dalit girls in Unnao

By Haider Naqvi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:05 AM IST
The three Dalit girls were found unconscious in a field near their home in Unnao district late on Wednesday by family members. Two of them died soon after, and the third, who is 16 years old, is in a critical condition in a Kanpur hospital.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The activist was arrested from Bengaluru on February 13 by Delhi Police for allegedly creating and sharing a protest toolkit backing the farmers’ agitation against the Centre’s new farm laws.(File Photo/AFP )
The activist was arrested from Bengaluru on February 13 by Delhi Police for allegedly creating and sharing a protest toolkit backing the farmers’ agitation against the Centre’s new farm laws.(File Photo/AFP )
india news

Three-day judicial custody for Disha, bail may be heard today

By Richa Banka, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 01:57 AM IST
Lawyer representing Disha told the court that there were irregularities in the case diary; police to seek activist’s custody again next week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rescuers on Thursday recovered another body from the Tapovan dam tunnel in Uttarakhand’s flash flood-hit Chamoli district, taking the toll from the tragedy to 59,(PTI)
Rescuers on Thursday recovered another body from the Tapovan dam tunnel in Uttarakhand’s flash flood-hit Chamoli district, taking the toll from the tragedy to 59,(PTI)
india news

The lessons to be drawn from Chamoli disaster

By Abhishek Jha, Jayashree Nandi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 01:41 AM IST
The effects of the climate crisis on Uttarakhand’s weather patterns and their impact on the environment’s capacity to sustain damage being done by the construction of dams makes the state particularly vulnerable.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The increase in cases is being reported even as restrictions on several economic and social activities have eased across the country, and people and governments appear to be getting complacent, with almost no mask discipline, experts warned. (Representative Image)(AP)
The increase in cases is being reported even as restrictions on several economic and social activities have eased across the country, and people and governments appear to be getting complacent, with almost no mask discipline, experts warned. (Representative Image)(AP)
india news

India’s Covid-19 curve inches upwards amid fear of mutant strains

By Anonna Dutt, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 01:22 AM IST
Maharashtra, Kerala were responsible for 75% of 13,632 new cases recorded on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sputnik V has shown an efficacy rate of 91.6% in preventing Covid-19 in Phase 3 trials. The vaccine uses a similar adenovirus vector as the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, whose Indian variant is Covishield.(AP)
Sputnik V has shown an efficacy rate of 91.6% in preventing Covid-19 in Phase 3 trials. The vaccine uses a similar adenovirus vector as the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, whose Indian variant is Covishield.(AP)
india news

Dr Reddy’s applies for Sputnik authorisation

By Anonna Dutt
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 01:16 AM IST
Sputnik V has shown an efficacy of 91.6% in preventing Covid-19 in Phase 3 trials
READ FULL STORY
Close
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the Goa government is going out of its way to compensate the farmers whose lands are being acquired and that they should cooperate. (Twitter/@DrPramodPSawant).(Twitter: @DrPramodPSawant)
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the Goa government is going out of its way to compensate the farmers whose lands are being acquired and that they should cooperate. (Twitter/@DrPramodPSawant).(Twitter: @DrPramodPSawant)
india news

200 farmers protesting against upcoming Goa airport arrested in fresh flare-up

By Gerard de Souza
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 12:40 AM IST
  • The proposed International Airport at Goa’s northern frontier is being built on 1-crore square metres of land that has been acquired after much opposition that lasted more than a decade and was challenged right up to the Supreme Court.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The draft bylaws for Ananta Basudeva Temple threatened to spoil the Odisha government’s plans of proposed beautification of the Lingaraj Temple as the latter came within the 100 metre radius, thereby ruling out any chances of new construction. (PTI PHOTO).
The draft bylaws for Ananta Basudeva Temple threatened to spoil the Odisha government’s plans of proposed beautification of the Lingaraj Temple as the latter came within the 100 metre radius, thereby ruling out any chances of new construction. (PTI PHOTO).
india news

Culture ministry to put draft bylaws on hold for 2 Bhubaneswar temples

By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 12:18 AM IST
  • Last month, the National Monument Authority issued draft bylaws for the Jagannath Temple of Puri, and Ananta Basudeva and Brahmeswar Temples of Bhubaneswar under the provisions of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment and Validation) Act, 2010.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Earlier today, the CPI(M) tweeted a commemorative message on the death anniversary of Deng Xiaoping, who was the paramount leader of the People's Republic of China between December 1978 and November 1989. (Representative Image)(AFP)
Earlier today, the CPI(M) tweeted a commemorative message on the death anniversary of Deng Xiaoping, who was the paramount leader of the People's Republic of China between December 1978 and November 1989. (Representative Image)(AFP)
india news

BJP slams CPI-M for commemorating former Chinese leader

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:36 PM IST
"Dear West Bengal and Kerala, Left Front's priorities are crystal clear - bat for China. Reject the outdated Communist ideology, Communist hypocrisy and Communist tyranny. They neither empathise with our soldiers nor our citizens," tweeted BJP.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP