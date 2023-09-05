News / India News / INDIA must win, BJP wants to ruin states’ autonomy: Stalin

INDIA must win, BJP wants to ruin states’ autonomy: Stalin

ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
Sep 05, 2023 12:59 AM IST

Stalin launched a sharp attack on the central government, saying the Centre was operating as a “vengeful body primed against state governments run by opposition parties

The INDIA grouping of 28 political parties can provide solutions to many problems faced by the country, Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin said in his first podcast episode on Monday, adding that the opposition alliance must win the next general elections to ensure the entire country doesn’t turn into Manipur and Haryana, which have been riven by ethnic and communal clashes.

MKStalin accused the BJP-led Union government of destroying the country’s social justice, secular politics, social harmony, state autonomy and federalism. (ANI)
MKStalin accused the BJP-led Union government of destroying the country’s social justice, secular politics, social harmony, state autonomy and federalism. (ANI)

In a sharp attack on the Centre, Stalin alleged the Union government is acting as a “vengeful body primed against state governments run by opposition parties”. “They only want to destroy the sovereignty of the state governments, which are directly responsible for the welfare of the people,” he said in his podcast named “Speaking for India”.

The BJP is using religion as a weapon to hide its shortcomings, Stalin said. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam chief blamed the BJP and its politics for the continuing ethnic violence in Manipur for four months and last month’s communal clashes in Haryana’s Nuh district. “The BJP is trying to damage the basic structure of India, and destroy the sense of unity that Indians have cherished and protected for so long,” he said, insisting that it was the INDIA bloc that was going to save India.

Stalin, who heads the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), which is a part of the Opposition bloc, accused the BJP-led Union government of destroying the country’s social justice, secular politics, social harmony, state autonomy and federalism.

“If we want to prevent the whole of India from becoming Manipur and Haryana, which, unfortunately, fell victim to BJP’s communal politics and hate-inciting policies, the INDIA alliance must win,” Stalin said In his podcast titled “Speaking for India”, as he reminded people about the 2002 riots in Gujarat under the BJP’s watch.

“The purpose of this podcast series is that I… as someone who is one among you, want to speak for India,” he added.

“The BJP is trying to damage the basic structure of India, and destroy the sense of unity that Indians have cherished and protected for so long,” he added, insisting that it was the INDIA bloc that was going to save India.

“The Narendra Modi model, which came to power after lying about the Gujarat model, is now going to end with no significant model to call their own. It has become a rudderless model, and there are no tall claims about the once-famous Gujarat model either, especially after we listed the achievements of the Dravidian model in Tamil Nadu with statistical proof.”

The BJP, which formed the Union government in 2014 and again in 2019, has failed to deliver on its election promises such as recovering black money from the foreign countries and doubling farmers’ income, Stalin said. “It is soon going to be 10 years of the BJP governance, and none of those promises have been fulfilled,” the chief minister said.

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai hit back at Stalin, saying that it was the chief minister and his son who were promoting religious hatred.

“Corrupt DMK is responsible for transforming TN into a lawless state,” Annamalai said in a post on X (formerly Twitter). “While Thiru @mkstalin and his son are busy promoting religious hatred, the state continues to pay the price for electing this corrupt dynast,” he said, in a reference to Udhayanidhi Stalin’s statement on eradicating Sanatan Dharma (a set of duties and way of living as proscribed in the Hindu religion) to establish social justice and equality.

On Sunday, Union home minister Amit Shah reacted to Udhayanidhi Stalin’s statement in Rajasthan. “The Opposition alliance has been insulting Sanatana Dharma. Leaders of the DMK and Congress are talking about ending Sanatana Dharma just for vote- bank politics. This is not the first time they have insulted our Sanatana Dharma,” Shah said at a rally in poll-bound Rajasthan.

Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Divya Chandrababu

    Divya Chandrababu is an award-winning political and human rights journalist based in Chennai, India. Divya is presently Assistant Editor of the Hindustan Times where she covers Tamil Nadu & Puducherry. She started her career as a broadcast journalist at NDTV-Hindu where she anchored and wrote prime time news bulletins. Later, she covered politics, development, mental health, child and disability rights for The Times of India. Divya has been a journalism fellow for several programs including the Asia Journalism Fellowship at Singapore and the KAS Media Asia- The Caravan for narrative journalism. Divya has a master's in politics and international studies from the University of Warwick, UK. As an independent journalist Divya has written for Indian and foreign publications on domestic and international affairs.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out