India asks Pakistan to cut strength of high commission by 50%

india

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 18:56 IST

India on Tuesday asked Pakistan to reduce the strength of its high commission in New Delhi by 50%, saying the actions of Pakistani officials were part of a “larger policy of supporting cross-border violence and terrorism”.

Pakistan’s charge d’affaires Syed Haider Shah was summoned to the external affairs ministry and informed that the high commission’s strength should be halved within a week. Shah was told India will reciprocally reduce its diplomatic presence in Islamabad by the same proportion, the ministry said.

The move came weeks after two junior officials of the Pakistan high commission were expelled on charges of spying on May 31. In a tit-for-tat action, Pakistani security agencies had detained two staff members of the Indian mission in Islamabad for allegedly causing a road accident and possession fake currency.

India denied these charges and the two staff members returned via the Wagah land border crossing on Monday. The external affairs ministry has accused Pakistan of detaining them on false charges and torturing them.

According to a reciprocal arrangement, the current strength of the Indian and Pakistani high commissions is 110. However, both missions are not functioning are full strength and some 40-odd officials would have to be sent back by each side, people familiar with developments said.

Pakistan had unilaterally downgraded diplomatic relations after India scrapped Jammu and Kashmir’s special status last August and expelled the Indian high commissioner from Islamabad. It had also decided against sending a new envoy to New Delhi. The post was vacant at the time. The missions in New Delhi and Islamabad have been headed by the deputy high commissioners since then.

The last time India had asked Pakistan to make a similar reduction in the strength of its high commission in New Delhi was in December 2001, after the terror attack on Parliament blamed on Pakistan-based terror groups.

A statement issued by the external affairs ministry said charge d’affaires Shah was summoned to the ministry and informed that India had repeatedly expressed concern about the activities of officials of his mission.

“They have been engaged in acts of espionage and maintained dealings with terrorist organisations. The activities of the two officials caught red-handed and expelled on 31 May 2020 was one example in that regard,” it said.

Pakistan has simultaneously “engaged in a sustained campaign to intimidate the officials of the Indian high commission in Islamabad from carrying on their legitimate diplomatic functions. The recent abduction at gunpoint of two Indian officials and their severe ill treatment underlines the extent to which Pakistan has gone in that direction,” the statement said.

The two officials, after returning to India on Monday, provided “graphic details of the barbaric treatment” they experienced at the hands of Pakistani security agencies.

“The behaviour of Pakistan and its officials is not in conformity with the Vienna Convention and bilateral agreements on the treatment of diplomatic and consular officials. On the contrary, it is an intrinsic element of a larger policy of supporting cross-border violence and terrorism,” the statement said.

The treatment of diplomats of the two countries in the national capitals is closely linked to the state of bilateral ties. Indian diplomats are aggressively tailed in Islamabad whenever bilateral ties take a downturn. Indian diplomats have also complained of harassment and of being prevented from discharging their basic duties in recent months.