Covid-19: India begins vaccinating persons older than 45 years from today

India has begun vaccinating its population that is 45 years and older, irrespective of comorbidities, against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), from Thursday, a step that experts say will not only improve overall vaccination numbers, but will also help in slowing down disease transmission.

“People who are eligible will be able to register, and book appointments, on the Co-Win portal and through the Aarogya Setu app from April 1, when the facility will be thrown open for the 45-plus category also. It will be a massive number, and we urge eligible beneficiaries to come forward and get vaccinated. Safety and efficacy of both the vaccines approved for use in India has been well established,” said a senior health ministry official in the know of things, who did not wish to be identified.

Walk-in registrations have also been allowed, but that option will open only after 3pm.

Currently, Covid-19 vaccinations in the country are open for beneficiaries 45 years and above with 20 government-specified comorbidities, along with individuals aged 60 years and above, and healthcare and frontline workers.

Vaccinations will be held in close to 50,000 centres across the country, of which there are about 6,000 in the private sector.

The Union cabinet on March 23 took the decision to open up Covid-19 vaccinations for individuals who are 45 years old and above without comorbidities.

There will be no need to produce any medical certificates from a registered medical practitioner as is the requirement currently.

The need for opening up vaccinations for 45 plus category was felt because around 88% of deaths due to Covid-19 in the country have taken place in this age group, the health ministry announced last week.

So far, at least 64 million vaccine doses have been administered in the country since the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination began on January 16.