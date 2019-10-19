‘India-China must have timely strategic communication on major issues’, says Chinese envoy

india

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 09:41 IST

In the latest India-China informal meeting held in the coastal town of Mamallapuram, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed ways to maintain peace and tranquillity on the borders.

Apart from discussing other regional and global issues, the premiers agreed to draw a plan that could avoid conflicts in every way.

Speaking to ANI on Xi-Modi informal talks, Chinese ambassador to India, Sun Weidong, said, “China and India should have a timely strategic communication on all major issues and respect each other’s core interests. The two neighbours should also gradually seek mutual understanding and constantly diffuse differences.”

“Prime Minister Modi had also agreed that the two sides should take account of each other’s major concerns, properly manage, control and address differences that may evolve into disputes. The two sides should develop a closer partnership and usher in a new era of India-China relationship,” the envoy added.

When asked about China’s stand on bilateral relations with India, Sun elaborated that China beleives in understanding the differences and not letting them hamper the bilateral cooperation.

“At the same time, the two countries should also gradually seek understanding through communication and constantly resolve their differences”, he said.

In 2017, the Doklam crisis had emerged as a significant challenge within the bilateral relations between the two countries. Indian and Chinese troops remained engaged in a scuffle throughout the Doklam standoff.

Incursions on the Line of Actual control (LAC) were common, however, border areas have mostly remained peaceful and each countries claim that not one bullet has been fired.

While shedding light on the various aspects brought up by the two leaders, the envoy highlighted the boundary issue and said, “The two sides had exchanged views on pending issues including the border.”

“They also welcomed the work done by the Special Representatives and instructed them to continue their efforts to seek a mutually agreed framework based on the political parameters and guiding principles for the settlement of the China-India boundary question reached in 2005, and work upon finding a fairly and mutually acceptable solution to the boundary question,” he added.

According to the envoy, both the leaders had reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining peace along the India-China. Additionally, they agreed to have more Confidence-Building Measures and carefully manage differences.

Xi had visited Chennai from October 11-12 for the second informal summit between India and China. During the delegation-level talks, Prime Minister Modi said that the ‘Chennai Connect’ is the start of a new era in India-China relations.

(With inputs from ANI)

