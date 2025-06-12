India condemns vandalisation of Tagore’s ancestral home in Bangladesh

NEW DELHI: India on Thursday condemned the recent vandalisation of the ancestral home of Rabindranath Tagore in Bangladesh, describing it as part of systematic efforts by extremists in the neighbouring country to erase symbols of tolerance and syncretic culture. The external affairs ministry denounced the vandalisation of Rabindra Kachharibari in Sirajganj district of Bangladesh on June 8

While denouncing the vandalisation of Rabindra Kachharibari in Sirajganj district of Bangladesh on June 8, the external affairs ministry sought to link the incident to the inability of the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus to “rein in extremists” in the neighbouring country.

India-Bangladesh relations have been at an all-time low since the caretaker administration headed by Yunus assumed office in Dhaka last August following the ouster of the government led by former premier Sheikh Hasina after weeks of protests led by student groups. New Delhi has repeatedly accused the interim government in Dhaka of failing to control the activities of radical and extremist forces.

“We strongly condemn the despicable attack and vandalisation of the ancestral home of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore by a mob on June 8…The violent act is a disgrace to the memory and the inclusive philosophy and teachings that the Nobel laureate espoused in Bangladesh,” Jaiswal said.

“The attack falls in the broad pattern of systematic attempts by extremists to erase the symbols of tolerance and eviscerate the syncretic culture and the cultural legacy of Bangladesh,” he said.

Jaiswal added, “We urge the interim government to rein in the extremists and take strict action against the perpetrators to prevent recurrence of such incidents that sadly have become a repetitive feature.”

In recent months, the Indian side has criticised the Bangladesh interim government’s handling of the repression of the country’s religious minorities, especially Hindus. Yunus has responded by describing such reports as “exaggerated”.

Jaiswal also responded to a question on Yunus’ comments that Prime Minister Narendra Modi brushed aside his request to prevent Hasina from making political statements from Indian soil by saying that New Delhi’s approach for engagement with Dhaka has been articulated several times in the recent past.

“Our approach to engagement with Bangladesh…is well known…We want a positive and constructive relationship with Bangladesh that is anchored in the aspirations of the people of the two countries,” he said.

Hasina has lived in self-exile in India since she fled Bangladesh after the collapse of her government last August. The Indian side has not responded to a request from Bangladesh’s interim government for her extradition so that she can face charges in several criminal cases filed against her.