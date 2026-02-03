India condemns vandalism, removal of Mahatma Gandhi statue in Australia; urges immediate action

Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday condemned the vandalism of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Rowville, Melbourne, urging immediate action against those responsible.
“We strongly condemn the vandalisation and removal of the Mahatma Gandhi statue located at the Australian Indian Community Centre in Rowville, Melbourne, by unidentified people,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in response to a media query.
Jaiswal said that India had “raised the matter strongly with Australian authorities”, urging them to take immediate action to recover the missing statue and hold the culprits accountable.
