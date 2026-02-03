Edit Profile
    India condemns vandalism, removal of Mahatma Gandhi statue in Australia; urges immediate action

    The Ministry of External Affairs said India has "raised the matter strongly with Australian authorities.”

    Updated on: Feb 03, 2026 5:35 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday condemned the vandalism of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Rowville, Melbourne, urging immediate action against those responsible.

    "We strongly condemn the vandalisation and removal of the Mahatma Gandhi statue located at the Australian Indian Community Centre in Rowville," Jaiswal said. (PTI)
    “We strongly condemn the vandalisation and removal of the Mahatma Gandhi statue located at the Australian Indian Community Centre in Rowville, Melbourne, by unidentified people,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in response to a media query.

    Jaiswal said that India had “raised the matter strongly with Australian authorities”, urging them to take immediate action to recover the missing statue and hold the culprits accountable.

      HT News Desk

      Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More

