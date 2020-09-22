e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 22, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / India conducts successful flight test of ABHYAS from Odisha test range

India conducts successful flight test of ABHYAS from Odisha test range

Congratulating DRDO on its achievement, defence minister Rajnath Singh said ABHYAS can be used as a target for evaluation of missile systems.

india Updated: Sep 22, 2020 23:35 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Balasore
Successful flight test of ABHYAS - High-speed Expendable Aerial Target (HEAT) was conducted by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) from the Interim Test Range, Balasore in Odisha on Tuesday.
Successful flight test of ABHYAS - High-speed Expendable Aerial Target (HEAT) was conducted by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) from the Interim Test Range, Balasore in Odisha on Tuesday. (PTI Photo )
         

India on Tuesday successfully conducted the flight test of ABHYAS - High-speed Expendable Aerial Target (HEAT) vehicles from a test range in Odisha, defence sources said.

The trial, carried out by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur near here, was tracked by various radars and electro-optic systems, the sources said.

Congratulating DRDO on its achievement, defence minister Rajnath Singh said ABHYAS can be used as a target for evaluation of missile systems.

“The DRDO achieved a milestone today with the successful flight test of ABHYAS - High Speed Expandable Aerial Target from ITR Balasore. This can be used as a target for evaluation of various Missile systems. Congratulations to @DRDO_India & other stakeholders for this achievement,” he tweeted.

During the trial on Tuesday, two demonstrator vehicles were successfully test-flown, DRDO sources said.

ABHYAS has been designed and developed by the Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE) of the DRDO.

The air vehicle is launched using twin underslung boosters. It is powered by a small gas turbine engine and has an Inertial Navigation System (INS) along with a Flight Control Computer (FCC) for guidance and control.

The vehicle has been programmed for fully autonomous flight. The check out of the vehicle is done using laptop- based Ground Control Station (GCS), a defence statement said.

During the test campaign, the user requirement of 5 km flying altitude, vehicle speed of 0.5 mach, endurance of 30 minutes and 2g turn capability of the test vehicle were successfully achieved, it said.

“It proved its performance in a fully autonomous waypoint navigation mode,” a DRDO source added. PTI COR SKN RMS RMS

tags
top news
Trump, Xi set up UN clash over Covid, trade, human rights
Trump, Xi set up UN clash over Covid, trade, human rights
India, China resolve to stop sending more troops to LAC frontline
India, China resolve to stop sending more troops to LAC frontline
Facebook moves SC challenging Delhi Assembly’s jurisdiction to summon its officials
Facebook moves SC challenging Delhi Assembly’s jurisdiction to summon its officials
Hold China accountable for unleashing Covid-19 plague onto world: Trump at UNGA
Hold China accountable for unleashing Covid-19 plague onto world: Trump at UNGA
RR vs CSK Live: Samson, Smith star as RR beat CSK by 16 runs
RR vs CSK Live: Samson, Smith star as RR beat CSK by 16 runs
Don’t want to fight hot or cold war with any country: What Xi Jinping said at UNGA
Don’t want to fight hot or cold war with any country: What Xi Jinping said at UNGA
Jagan Mohan Reddy meets Amit Shah, asks for CBI probe into Amaravati land scam
Jagan Mohan Reddy meets Amit Shah, asks for CBI probe into Amaravati land scam
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveCovid-19 India TallyIndia ChinaIPL 2020 Live Score, CSK vs RRMaharashtra Covid-19Covid-19IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In