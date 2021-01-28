IND USA
India continues to remain engaged with US at all levels: MEA
On January 20, Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States, ending the tumultuous four-year presidency of his Republican predecessor Donald Trump.(REUTERS)
India continues to remain engaged with US at all levels: MEA

"In the November 17th call, PM Modi and Joe Biden had exchanged views on working together on shared priorities and global challenges. They had also discussed their priorities which included tackling climate change. So we look forward to working with the US administration on this issue," Srivastava said.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 10:56 PM IST

India continues to remain engaged with the United States as the new administration takes shape in the country after the inauguration of Joe Biden, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) said on Thursday. Addressing a weekly briefing, MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said: "India continue to remain engaged at all levels to work together to further strengthen our comprehensive global strategic partnership with the US."

He further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Joe Biden spoke on phone before the latter's inauguration as US President. "In the November 17th call, PM Modi and Joe Biden had exchanged views on working together on shared priorities and global challenges. They had also discussed their priorities which included tackling climate change. So we look forward to working with the US administration on this issue," Srivastava said.

On January 20, Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States, ending the tumultuous four-year presidency of his Republican predecessor Donald Trump. Kamala Harris made history as she was sworn-in as Biden's deputy, becoming the first woman, the first Black American and the first Asian-American to become the vice president of the United States.

Following the inauguration, PM Modi had congratulated Biden on Twitter. "India-US partnership is based on shared values and both countries have a substantial and multifaceted bilateral agenda," he had said. The Prime Minister had also said that he is committed to working with President Biden to take the India-US partnership to even greater heights.

The US administration began its formal contact with India’s top leadership this week as its secretary of defence Lloyd Austin and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan held a telephonic conversation with he Indian counterparts Rajnath Singh and Ajit Doval. The leaders held discussions on defence cooperation and stability in the Indo-Pacific, and reaffirmed their commitment to work together to strengthen the bilateral cooperation and partnership.

According to a readout form the defence ministry, they also discussed bilateral, regional and global issues. India and the US also highlighted the need to collectively address challenges in the post-Covid-19 era.

