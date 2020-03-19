Coronavirus: State-wise breakup of Covid-19 cases in India, total jumps to 166

coronavirus-crisis

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 14:54 IST

The Ministry of Health on Thursday updated the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 166. This includes 141 Indian nationals and 25 foreigners. The virus has killed three people in the country - one each from Karnataka, Delhi and Maharashtra. 15 people have recovered from Covid-19 in the country.

Of the 166 coronavirus cases, Maharashtra accounts for the maximum number of people testing positive. Here’s a look at the state-wise breakup of Covid-19 cases in India.

Maharashtra

The state accounts for the highest number of coronavirus cases with 45 people testing positive for the virus. 42 of those who have tested positive in the state are Indians while three are foreign nationals. According to government data, Maharashtra has reported one death.

Kerala

The state is the second-worst hit when it comes to the number of coronavirus cases. Kerala has reported 27 cases and has discharged 3 patients who successfully recovered. Over 18,000 people are currently under quarantine while more than 200 people are being closely monitored in the state. No deaths have been reported so far from the state.

Uttar Pradesh and Haryana

Both the states have reported 17 coronavirus cases each with no fatalities. While five people have recovered from the virus in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana has not reported any recovery yet. No Covid-19 death has been reported from both the states. 14 of 17 confirmed Covid-19 cases in Haryana are foreigners.

Karnataka

The state has 14 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of today. While one Covid-19 death has been reported here, no reports of recovery of any patient have emerged. All coronavirus patients in the state are Indian nationals.

Delhi

As many as 12 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the national capital, one of them is a foreign national. Delhi has reported one Covid-19 death. Two people have recovered from the infection.

The Union Territory of Ladakh has reported a total of 8 Covid-19 cases while Jammu and Kashmir has confirmed 4 people who have tested positive for the infection. Both Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir have not reported any fatalities.

Telangana has seen 6 coronavirus cases so far, one patient has been cured. Rajasthan has 7 people infected from Covid-19, 3 people have successfully recovered. In Tamil Nadu, two people have tested positive for Covid-19, one has been cured.

States with just one positive coronavirus case include Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Union Territory of Chandigarh and Pondicherry.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Thursday at 8 PM during which he will talk about issues relating to COVID-19 and the efforts to combat it, the prime minister’s office announced on Wednesday.

The pandemic, described as an “unprecedented threat” by the WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom, has now infected more than 2,00,000 people around the world and claimed over 8,000 deaths globally.