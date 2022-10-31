India doing wonders in space sector: PM Modi

India is doing wonders in the solar and space sectors and the world is astonished to see the country’s achievements, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his monthly radio broadcast on Sunday.

In the 94th episode of Mann Ki Baat, Modi said the space sector has been witnessing revolutionary changes ever since it was opened to the private sector and youth, while urging innovators to make use of the opportunity.

“Our country is doing wonders in the solar sector as well as the space sector. India has placed 36 satellites in space simultaneously just a day before Diwali,” he said, adding that the launch last week by the India Space Research Organisation (ISRO) was an example of how self-reliant India can achieve new heights of success.

“Earlier in India the space sector was confined within the purview of government systems. Ever since the space sector has been opened for India’s youth and private sector, revolutionary changes have started coming in it,” Modi said. “Indian industries and start-ups are engaged in bringing new innovations and technologies in this field. In particular, the collaboration of IN-SPACe is going to make a big difference in this area…I would urge more and more start-ups and innovators to take full advantage of these opportunities in the space sector.”

He further said that the youth of the country will make India powerful take it to new heights in the coming years. He also praised efforts of Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) in coming up with new technologies and finding innovative solutions to problems.

“When it comes to students or youth power, so many outdated stereotypes have become ingrained in our mind…its scope is often limited to student union elections. But the scope of student power is very big, very vast,” the Prime Minister said. “Student power is the basis of making India powerful. After all, it is today’s youth who will take India till 2047…The way our youth are working for the country, and have joined nation building, makes me filled with confidence.”

Praising the country’s achievements in the solar sector, Modi said India has become one of the largest countries to generate electricity from solar energy as “we are combining traditional experience with science”. He also pointed out how the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) Scheme was benefitting rural people as he spoke to people from Gujarat’s Modhera —country’s first solar village—about their experiences.

Launched in 2019, PM-KUSUM scheme is aimed at ensuring energy security for farmers in the country, besides honouring India’s commitment to increase the share of installed capacity of electric power from non-fossil fuel sources to 40% by 2030 as part of Intended Nationally Determined Contributions (INDCs).

The Prime Minister said there is growing awareness and enthusiasm about environmental protection, and eco-friendly living and products. He urged people to adopt Mission LiFE — which he launched recently — that aims at promoting an environment-friendly lifestyle.

The PM also wished people on occasion of Chhath puja and said it is an example of ‘Ek Bharat- Shrestha Bharat’. “The festival of Chhath also emphasizes on the importance of cleanliness in our lives. On the arrival of this festival, roads, rivers, ghats, various sources of water, all are cleaned at the community level. The festival of Chhath is also an example of ‘Ek Bharat- Shrestha Bharat’,” he said. “Today, wherever the people of Bihar and Purvanchal are in any corner of the country, Chhath is being celebrated with great pomp. Chhath is now getting organised on a large scale in different districts of Maharashtra along with Delhi, Mumbai and many parts of Gujarat.”

He also paid a tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, a day ahead of his birth anniversary, and said the ‘Run for Unity’ strengthens the thread of unity in the country, inspires our youth. He also paid tribute to tribal leader Bisra Munda, whose birth anniversary on November 15 is celebrated as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas.

“Bahgwan Birsa Munda had united millions of people against the British rule in his short lifetime. He had sacrificed his life to protect India’s independence and tribal culture. There is so much that we can learn from Dharti Aba Birsa Munda,” Modi said.

He also wished people on the upcoming festivals (Gurupurab and Kartik Purnima).