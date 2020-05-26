e-paper
Home / India News / 'India facing result of failed lockdown': Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre

‘India facing result of failed lockdown’: Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre

He further said that the Congress party wants to understand the next step of the government.

india Updated: May 26, 2020 14:16 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Asian News International | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
New Delhi
The Congress leader said that the Prime Minister and his entire advisory staff including top medical people said that the virus will start reducing towards the end of May and now it is clear that the disease is not reducing.
The Congress leader said that the Prime Minister and his entire advisory staff including top medical people said that the virus will start reducing towards the end of May and now it is clear that the disease is not reducing.(ANI/Twitter)
         

Continuing his attack on Central government amid a growing number of Covid-19 cases, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that the country is “facing the result of a failed lockdown”.

While conducting a live interaction with reporters Gandhi said, “India is the only country where the virus is exponentially rising and we are removing the lockdown. The aim and purpose of the lockdown have failed. India is facing the result of a failed lockdown.”

He further said that the Congress party wants to understand the next step of the government.

“Now we want to understand the next strategy of the government as four phases of the lockdown have not produced the result that the Prime Minister expected,” he said.

The Congress leader said that the Prime Minister and his entire advisory staff including top medical people said that the virus will start reducing towards the end of May and now it is clear that the disease is not reducing.

“The Prime Minister and his entire advisory staff including top medical people said that the disease would start to reduce towards the end of May and now it is clear that the disease is not reducing, it is increasing,” he said.

A few days ago, Gandhi had conducted a live interaction in which he had said that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s daily press conferences were only adding to the confusion, making India increasingly sceptical and restless.

He also suggested that the Centre consider the list of recommendations prepared by his party for the government’s economic stimulus package.

