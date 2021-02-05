India fastest to cross 5 million-mark on Covid vaccination, says health ministry
India has vaccinated more than five million beneficiaries against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) since the launch of the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, the health ministry on Friday revealed. "As on February 5, 2021, 6pm, a total of 52,90,474 beneficiaries have been vaccinated for Covid-19 and for which a total of 1,04,781 sessions have been held," said Manohar Agnani, additional secretary at the health ministry.
Click here for complete coverage of Covid-19
Comparing the pace of the vaccinations in the country with other countries, the additional secretary said that India is the fastest to inoculate more than 5 million beneficiaries against the deadly virus. In just 21 days, India vaccinated over 5.2 million beneficiaries, while the US took 24 days, the UK 43 days and Israel took 45 days to reach the figure of five million.
The additional secretary also informed about the system of notifying the beneficiaries of their vaccination status. "A link for downloading the certificate will also be part of the confirmatory SMS sent to the beneficiary post-vaccination," Agnani said. "Certificate can also be downloaded by the vaccinator and district immunisation officer and be handed over to the beneficiary," he said.
India had vaccinated 3,31,029 beneficiaries on Friday, as per the data of the health ministry.
The ministry said till date total hospitalizations post the vaccination amount to 27, which is 0.0005 per cent. No hospitalisation has been recorded in the last 24 hours.
Also Read | Vatican urges UN Security Council meeting on Covid-19 vaccine access
The number of total deaths post the vaccination has reached 22, one being reported in the last 24 hours. "A 77-year-old male, a resident of Agra, was hospitalised seven days after vaccination. He has diabetes," Agnani said.
"None of the deaths has been causally linked with Covid-19 vaccination," added the additional secretary.
No severe or serious case or death has been linked to Adverse Effect Following Immunisation (AEFI) till date, according to the ministry.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disruptions continue to affect Lok Sabha proceedings on Day 4
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
4G Mubarak! tweets Abdullah with mobile internet services being restored in J-K
- The demand for the restoration of high-speed internet had been growing in the Union territory from past many months.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India fastest to cross 5 million-mark on Covid vaccination, says health ministry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Organisers of Nadda’s meeting booked in Kerala
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
For flouting Covid-19 norms, organisers of Nadda’s meeting booked in Kerala
- Thrissur police commissioner Aaditya R said the case was registered against organisers and 1000 participants under the Prevention of Epidemic Diseases Act. But he said no case was registered against the BJP president.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will you get your driving license without test? Check here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha unveils welfare projects for villages caught in border row with Andhra
- Inaugurating several welfare projects worth ₹18 crore including laying the foundation stone of a ₹5 crore bridge through video-conferencing, Patnaik said Kotia gram panchayat on the Andhra-Odisha border would be developed into a model gram panchayat.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Supreme Court lawyer arrested for raping woman working in his office: Cops
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Better late than never,' tweets Omar Abdullah as 4G services restored in J&K
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Isro to launch Brazilian, Indian satellites
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Five bridges between India and Nepal in Pithoragarh allowed to open for traffic
- The border bridges had been closed after the Covid-19 epidemic began to check the spread of the disease.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Couple suspects kin of practising 'black magic', kills their son
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Agriculture minister fires ‘khoon ki kheti’ jibe at Congress in Parliament
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
5 including 2 women held for extortion bid of ₹50 lakh from Kumaon jeweller
- According to the police, a phone call was made from Sitarganj jail by a caller who is serving life imprisonment.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Nails on BJP’s political coffin..': RLD leader on farmers' protest
- "These are not nails being put on the roads going to Delhi, these are nails being put into the political coffin that is being made for the BJP," Jayant Chaudhury said, as quoted by news agency PTI. He also accused the government of not paying heed to their own politicians on the ground.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox