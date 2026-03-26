India fuel situation live updates | ‘Lockdown’ fears amid West Asia war, PM Modi to meet CMs
PM Narendra Modi to hold online meet with CMs as fears mount around fuel crisis-related issues in India; there are also rising online searches about a possible “lockdown” in India, a rumour triggered by widening conflict in West Asia after US and Israel attacked Israel four weeks ago
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be holding an online meeting with chief ministers of states and UTs — barring those going to polls soon — on Friday as fears mount around a reported fuel “crisis” and related issues in the country, triggered by the widening conflict in West Asia after the US and Israel attacked Iran four weeks ago....Read More
There are also rising online searches about a possible “lockdown” in India, a claim being made mainly on social media suggesting that PM Narendra Modi hinted at a “Covid-style lockdown” while addressing Parliament on the ongoing West Asia crisis. A closer look at his speeches in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha shows that the claim is misleading.
The ‘lockdown’ claim
Speculation intensified after the government announced an all-party meeting to discuss the crisis and its implications for India’s economy and supply chains. Several posts and online discussions suggested that Modi referred to the possibility of a lockdown while speaking about the global impact of the ongoing conflict in West Asia.
This triggered searches such as “India lockdown again”, “lockdown news”, and “Is lockdown coming back in India?” across the internet.
What PM Modi actually said
In his speeches in the two Houses of Parliament earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra did refer to the Covid-19 pandemic, but only as an example of how the country handled a global crisis.
Modi said India had previously navigated disruptions during the Covid period and emphasised the importance of national unity during difficult times.
He urged citizens to remain “prepared and united, just as it had stood together during the COVID-19 pandemic". He warned that global disruptions caused by the war could have long-term economic consequences.
"As we can see, the situation regarding this war is changing moment by moment. Therefore, I would also say to my fellow citizens that we must be prepared for every challenge. There is a strong possibility that the adverse effects of this war will last for a long time. But I assure the people of the country that the government is alert, ready, and working with full seriousness on strategy, taking every necessary decision," PM Modi said.
However, the word “lockdown” was not used in either speech.
Key facts
- The speculation about a possible lockdown appears to have been driven by a combination of factors: Ongoing disruptions in global supply chains due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia; concerns about oil and gas supply through the Strait of Hormuz; reports of restrictions on LPG supply and fuel-saving measures in some countries; and public memories of the nationwide lockdown imposed during the Covid-19 pandemic.
- These developments revived memories of pandemic-era restrictions, leading many people to assume that the government might be preparing for similar measures.
- As for the current situation, India apparently does not face any Covid-related emergency that would warrant a lockdown. The country currently has very few active Covid cases and the public health situation remains under control. The war-related crisis is seeing other measures.
- The government’s focus has been on mitigating the economic and supply-chain impact of the West Asia conflict, particularly disruptions to oil, gas and fertiliser shipments.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not mention a lockdown in his recent Parliament speeches. He referred to the Covid-19 period only to highlight how the country faced earlier global disruptions with unity and preparedness.
India fuel ‘crisis’ amid West Asia Live Updates: Govt says well-prepared to manage economic, logistical challenges
As global trade routes, particularly through the Strait of Hormuz, face disruptions, the Centre has maintained that India is well-prepared to manage any economic or logistical challenges. Friday's meeting between the PM and CMs is expected to further streamline coordination between the Centre and states to effectively navigate the crisis.
Prime Minister Modi has assured that India has sufficient crude oil reserves and robust arrangements for continuous supply. He has told Parliament that the expansion of strategic petroleum reserves and diversification of energy imports from 27 to 41 countries over the past decade to reduce dependency on any single source.
On the safety front, government authorities reiterated that there is no cause for panic, with Indian embassies actively assisting citizens in affected regions. Evacuation plans remain in place, with the safety of Indians abroad as the top priority, news agency ANI reported.
India petrol, diesel situation updates: What ministers told all-party meet
The Centre held an all-party meeting chaired by defence minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday, where the government briefed about the situation in West Asia and how India is dealing with its impact.
All Union ministers part of the Cabinet Committee on Security — Rajnath Singh, home minister Amit Shah, external affairs minister S Jaishankar and finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman — represented the government. Health minister J P Nadda and parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju were also part of the meeting.
A detailed briefing by foreign secretary Vikram Misri, along with remarks from external affairs minister S Jaishankar and petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri, highlighted that India's energy security “remains stable”, with “adequate availability” of crude oil, LPG, and fertilisers.
The government underscored that multiple shipments have already reached India, with more expected in the coming days, backed by the country's strong refining capacity. It also emphasised proactive diplomatic outreach, noting that New Delhi is in touch with all parties involved and ensuring uninterrupted supply lines, calling it a “diplomatic success.”
India fuel ‘crisis’ amid West Asia war: Do not panic, says Omar Abdullah as petrol pumps see queues
Amid concerns triggered by rumours of fuel shortages in parts of the country, Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah urged people not to panic. Addressing reports of long queues at petrol pumps in Jammu, Abdullah said, "My earnest request is that you stop camping outside petrol pumps otherwise, I will shut all the petrol pumps for the next few days." He termed the situation "regrettable," noting that while the central government has clarified there is no shortage of petrol, diesel, or LPG, people continue to rely on misinformation circulating on social media.
He further stressed that no directive has been issued to limit fuel usage and appealed to citizens to avoid panic buying. "There is a meeting of all CMs with PM Modi tomorrow online, and I will attend that," Abdullah added, reiterating that the supply situation remains stable.
India fuel crisis live updates: PM Modi to hold online meeting
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold an interaction with Chief Ministers on Friday evening via video conferencing to review state-level preparedness amid the ongoing West Asia conflict.
However, sources told news agency ANI that CMs of poll-bound states will not be attending the meeting. These include Kerala's Pinarayi Vijayan, West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee, Tamil Nadu's MK Stalin, Assam's Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Puducherry's N Rangasamy.