India's FY26 growth seen at 7.6% in revamped GDP series

New Delhi: The Indian economy will grow by 7.6% in 2025-26, the second advanced estimates (SAE) , and the first data with a revised base year, showed, and it will also grow between 7 and 7.4% in 2026-27 (according to the chief economic advisor), faster than previously expected.

The data released on Friday comes after a long-pending facelift. On Friday, the National Statistics Office (NSO) released numbers after shifting the base year from 2011-12 to 2022-23. The statistical exercise, following extensive statistical and economic brainstorming will make India’s GDP numbers more in-sync with international standards and also more representative of the statistical resources available in the Indian economy to calculate these numbers.

What changes? Despite the much-needed and extensive nature of this exercise, there is not much difference from the growth seen in the earlier data. India’s GDP growth for 2025-26, according to SAE, at 7.6%, is only 20 basis points – one basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point – more than the first advanced estimate (FAE) under the old series which was released on January 7. Nominal GDP for 2025-26 is now projected at ₹345.5 lakh crore compared to ₹357.5 lakh crore in FAE. The real GDP number for the new series in 2025-26 is significantly higher, of course, due to the base shifting ahead 11 years.

A lower nominal GDP also means the revised estimate of fiscal deficit for 2025-26 will see a minor upward revision (4.53% of GDP instead of 4.4%). However, the government now also expects real growth higher than anticipated in the fiscal year beginning April 1. CEA V Anantha Nageswaran said that he now expects real GDP growth to be between 7 and 7.4% in 2026-27. The Economic Survey released on January 29 projected 2026027 growth at 6.8%-7.2%. RBI, in its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) resolution issued on February 6 said it would wait for the new GDP series data to be released before issuing a full-year GDP growth projection.

The 2025-26 growth story Real GDP growth in 2025-26 is expected to be 7.6%. Quarterly growth numbers for the first three quarters of the fiscal year (ending June, September and December 2025) are 6.7%, 8.4% and 7.8% respectively). Real Gross Value Added (GVA) – GDP is GVA plus net indirect taxes – is expected to grow at 7.7% in 2025-26 with the first three quarters showing growth of 7%, 8.6% and 7.8%. Among major sectors, manufacturing is the best performing in 2025-26 with a growth of 11.5%. Agriculture and allied activities are expected to grow at 2.4% while construction will grow at 7.1%. Services as a whole will grow at 9% in 2025-26.

The nominal numbers tell a very different sector-wise story. Agriculture growth is expected to be 0.3% in nominal terms, which is significantly lower than what it is for manufacturing (11.4%) and services (11.7%). The almost zero nominal growth in agriculture, while a reflection of low food inflation, is bound to have inflicted a terms of trade worsening for the agrarian economy -- essentially penalising producers. Seen on a quarterly basis, agriculture saw an annual contraction in nominal terms -- a result of contractions in the September and December quarters -- while manufacturing and services grew in double digits.

From the expenditure side, Private Final Consumption Expenditure (PFCE) is expected to grow at 7.7% in 2025-26, while Gross Fixed Capital Formation (GFCF) – it measures investment spending – will grow at 7.1%. PFCE and GFCF have a share of 55.7% and 32% in the overall GDP. The PFCE growth number is significantly better than what it was in 2023-24 and 2024-25 (5.8% in both years).

A sector-wise break-up of the base-revision Revising a GDP series for an economy as big and diverse as India is an exercise which is extremely academic and voluminous. It took five sub-committees to get the job done. However, one of the tables in the press release issued by NSO give a useful metric to throw some light on what the base year revision actually entailed in crude tangible terms. Annexure I of the press release compares the changes in current price values of sector-wise GVA numbers for 2022-23, 2023-24 and 2024-25 between the old and new GDP series. Agriculture saw the highest upward revision in the new series (6.9%) while trade, repair, Hotels & Restaurants, Transport, Storage, Communication & Services related to broadcasting saw a 26% fall in their sector-specific GVA between the old and new series. Overall, the 2022-23 GVA saw a 2.9% downward revision between the old and new series. Annexure V of the press release gives brief explanations of these changes which are largely technical in nature.