India switches off lights at 9 pm to ‘challenge Covid-19 darkness’

Updated: Apr 05, 2020 21:00 IST

People all across India are preparing to switch off the lights of their homes at 9 pm on Sunday in an effort to show solidarity with each other as well as for several frontline workers---all in their own way fighting the Covid-19 pandemic. They will also light candles, small earthen diyas and switch on the torch option of their mobile phones.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a video message on Friday, had asked the people of the country to use the light of lamps or candles to “challenge the darkness of coronavirus”. He had urged people to switch off the lights in their homes and light lamps, candles or mobile phone torches for nine minutes at 9 pm on April 5, to display the country’s “collective resolve” to defeat the Covid-19 pandemic.

The exercise will be a ‘voluntary’ one with no pressure on anybody to follow the call given by the PM.

In a televised address, PM Modi had underlined that this will symbolise the collective power of India’s population and showcase their determination to tackle the deadly disease. This was the prime minister’s third address to the nation in the last two weeks as states across India grapple with rising numbers of Covid-19 patients.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in India currently stands at 3,374. Seventy-seven people have died across various states after being infected with coronavirus, according to Health Ministry data.

The maximum percentage of Covid-19 positive cases is 42% in the country and have been reported among people in the age group between 21 and 40 years, the government’s data had indicated on Saturday.