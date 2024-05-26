India heatwave news live: 'Red' alerts for Rajasthan, other states
There has been no respite from heatwave conditions across north India. Even as extreme heat is affecting people's livelihood and day-to-day activities, 50 degrees Celsius temperature was recorded in Rajasthan's Phalodi on Saturday, reported news agency PTI. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said this was the highest temperature recorded in the country since June 1, 2019, when Churu, also in Rajasthan, logged a scorching 50.8 degrees Celsius....Read More
Meanwhile, as per experts, extreme heat is expected to affect parts of Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, and Maharashtra till May 29. A 'red' warning has been issued for Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat, indicating a "very high likelihood" of heat illness and heatstroke for all age groups.
Extreme heat is felt not only in the northern plains and central regions of the country but also in the hills of Himachal Pradesh, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. West Bengal's Cooch Behar (40.5 degrees), Assam's Silchar (40), and Lumding (43), and Arunachal Pradesh's Itanagar (40.5) and Pasighat (39.6) recorded their all-time high temperatures on Saturday.
According to official data, at least 17 places in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh recorded maximum temperatures of 45 degrees Celsius or above on Saturday.
India heatwave news live: What's the all-time high temperature recorded in India?
India heatwave news live: Rajasthan's Phalodi hit India's all-time high temperature of 51 degrees Celsius on May 19, 2016, reported news agency PTI. Meanwhile, 50 degrees Celsius temperature was recorded in Phalodi on Saturday.
India heatwave news live: According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Jaisalmer recorded 48.0 degrees Celsius, Bikaner 47.2 degrees Celsius, Churu 47.0 degrees Celsius, Jodhpur 46.9 degrees Celsius, Ganganagar 46.5 degrees Celsius, Kota 46.3 degrees Celsius, and Jaipur 43.8 degrees Celsius on Saturday.
