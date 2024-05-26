Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi410C
Sunday, May 26, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    India heatwave news live: 'Red' alerts for Rajasthan, other states

    May 26, 2024 12:44 PM IST
    India heatwave news live: A ‘red’ alert has been issued for Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat.
    India heatwave news live: 'Red' warning in several states
    India heatwave news live: 'Red' warning in several states

    There has been no respite from heatwave conditions across north India. Even as extreme heat is affecting people's livelihood and day-to-day activities, 50 degrees Celsius temperature was recorded in Rajasthan's Phalodi on Saturday, reported news agency PTI. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said this was the highest temperature recorded in the country since June 1, 2019, when Churu, also in Rajasthan, logged a scorching 50.8 degrees Celsius....Read More

    Meanwhile, as per experts, extreme heat is expected to affect parts of Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, and Maharashtra till May 29. A 'red' warning has been issued for Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat, indicating a "very high likelihood" of heat illness and heatstroke for all age groups.

    Extreme heat is felt not only in the northern plains and central regions of the country but also in the hills of Himachal Pradesh, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. West Bengal's Cooch Behar (40.5 degrees), Assam's Silchar (40), and Lumding (43), and Arunachal Pradesh's Itanagar (40.5) and Pasighat (39.6) recorded their all-time high temperatures on Saturday.

    According to official data, at least 17 places in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh recorded maximum temperatures of 45 degrees Celsius or above on Saturday.

    Follow all the updates here:
    May 26, 2024 12:44 PM IST

    India heatwave news live: What's the all-time high temperature recorded in India?

    India heatwave news live: Rajasthan's Phalodi hit India's all-time high temperature of 51 degrees Celsius on May 19, 2016, reported news agency PTI. Meanwhile, 50 degrees Celsius temperature was recorded in Phalodi on Saturday.

    May 26, 2024 12:29 PM IST

    India heatwave news live: 50 degrees Celsius temperature recorded in Rajasthan's Phalodi on Saturday

    India heatwave news live: 50 degrees Celsius temperature was recorded in Rajasthan's Phalodi on Saturday, reported news agency PTI. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said this was the highest temperature recorded in the country since June 1, 2019, when Churu, also in Rajasthan, logged a scorching 50.8 degrees Celsius.

    May 26, 2024 12:25 PM IST

    India heatwave news live: High temperatures recorded in parts of Rajasthan on Saturday

    India heatwave news live: According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Jaisalmer recorded 48.0 degrees Celsius, Bikaner 47.2 degrees Celsius, Churu 47.0 degrees Celsius, Jodhpur 46.9 degrees Celsius, Ganganagar 46.5 degrees Celsius, Kota 46.3 degrees Celsius, and Jaipur 43.8 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

    May 26, 2024 12:07 PM IST

    India heatwave news live: Extreme heat expected to affect several states till May 29

    India heatwave news live: As per experts, extreme heat is expected to affect parts of Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, and Maharashtra till May 29.

    May 26, 2024 11:59 AM IST

    India heatwave news live: 'Red' warning for several states

    India heatwave news live: A 'red' warning has been issued for Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat, indicating a "very high likelihood" of heat illness and heatstroke for all age groups.

    News india news India heatwave news live: 'Red' alerts for Rajasthan, other states
    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes