Tourists from far and wide have started flocking to Goa amid the peak summers, weeks before the coastal state will close for the monsoon season. Goa summer rush: Tourists pack beaches to beat heatwave before monsoon shutdown (File Photo)

Known for its beaches, ranging from popular stretches at Baga and Palolem to those in laid-back fishing villages such as Agonda, the popular tourist destination is witnessing a rush of tourists, especially from neighbouring Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Kerala.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Suneel Anchipaka, IAS, Director of Tourism and Managing Director, GTDC, spoke on the monsoon preparedness in the coastal belt and said, "Beach clearing agencies are in place, all the cleaning activities are taking place. Lifeguards are situated in various beaches. A few shacks have already started dismantling. By the end of this month, they are all going to be dismantled."

He further said that the peak tourist season ends after the advent of the southwest monsoon when the beaches are closed for swimming and other activities.

While the peak season to visit the state is from November to February when the weather is pleasant, Goa off-season months are usually during monsoon, between June and September.

Although, it is not advisable to visit beaches in Goa and go swimming during the monsoon, you can take advantage of the national parks, wildlife sanctuaries and spice plantations instead. Activities like trekking, bird-watching, and white water rafting are in full swing during these months.

For a good travel experience, the months from June to August are best avoided, as these months see extremely heavy rain with less than 4 hours of sunshine per day and averaging 20 rainy days each month. Torrential rain storms are accompanied by strong winds.