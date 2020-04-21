e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘India heaven for Muslims’: Union minister amid allegations of ‘Islamophobia’

‘India heaven for Muslims’: Union minister amid allegations of ‘Islamophobia’

Asked about the OIC criticism, Naqvi said, “We are doing our job with conviction. The prime minister whenever he speaks, he talks about the rights and welfare of 130 crore Indians.”

india Updated: Apr 21, 2020 13:06 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
India’s Muslims, its minorities, all its sections, are prosperous, says Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.
India’s Muslims, its minorities, all its sections, are prosperous, says Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
         

Days after the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation expressed concern over alleged incidents of “Islamophobia” in India, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday said Muslims are prosperous in the country and those trying to vitiate the atmosphere cannot be their friends.

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Sunday urged India to take “urgent steps” to protect the rights of its minority Muslim community and stop the incidents of “Islamophobia” in the country.

Asked about the OIC criticism, Naqvi said, “We are doing our job with conviction. The prime minister whenever he speaks, he talks about the rights and welfare of 130 crore Indians.” “If somebody cannot see this, then it is their problem. India’s Muslims, its minorities, all its sections, are prosperous and those people trying to vitiate this atmosphere of prosperity, they cannot be friends of Indian Muslims,” he told reporters.

The minority affairs minister asserted “secularism and harmony” is not a “political fashion”, but a “perfect passion” for India and Indians.

tags
top news
Lok Sabha staffer tests Covid-19 positive, say officials
Lok Sabha staffer tests Covid-19 positive, say officials
‘Helped foreigners go home, now let migrant workers’: Gehlot’s message to PM Modi
‘Helped foreigners go home, now let migrant workers’: Gehlot’s message to PM Modi
‘India heaven for Muslims’: Union minister amid allegations of ‘Islamophobia’
‘India heaven for Muslims’: Union minister amid allegations of ‘Islamophobia’
Historic Lord’s win: Ishant reveals chat with Dhoni before bouncer barrage
Historic Lord’s win: Ishant reveals chat with Dhoni before bouncer barrage
Live: Italy to start easing coronavirus lockdown from May 4, says PM Conte
Live: Italy to start easing coronavirus lockdown from May 4, says PM Conte
When Yuvraj got out, India lost hope, my heart broke: Kaif on Natwest final
When Yuvraj got out, India lost hope, my heart broke: Kaif on Natwest final
This Hyundai SUV gets a five-star crash safety rating
This Hyundai SUV gets a five-star crash safety rating
‘US to add 75 million barrels of oil to strategic reserve’: Donald Trump
‘US to add 75 million barrels of oil to strategic reserve’: Donald Trump
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveRashtrapati BhavanDonald TrumpKim Jong UnCovid-19Covid-19 PandemicCovid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news