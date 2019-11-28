India hopes for early resumption of talks between Israel, Palestine: PM Modi

india

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 20:50 IST

India hopes for the early resumption of talks between Israel and Palestine for a comprehensive and negotiated resolution, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said in a message ahead of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian people.

The day is observed on November 29 to mark the day in 1947 when the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution partitioning Palestine into an Arab state and a Jewish state.

Modi, the first Indian premier to visit Israel in 2017, also reiterated India’s “strong support” for the Palestinian cause. In recent years, India has sought to balance its ties with Israel, with which it has very close defence and security relations, and Palestine.

“As we mark the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian people, we hope for an early resumption of the dialogue between Palestine and Israel for moving towards a comprehensive and negotiated resolution,” he said in the message.

“On the occasion of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian people, I reiterate India’s strong support for the Palestinian cause. I also express our solidarity with the Palestinian people in their efforts to establish a sovereign, independent, viable and united State of Palestine co-existing peacefully with Israel,” he added.

Recalling his visit to Palestine last year, Modi said it “contributed substantially to further strengthening the historic ties between India and Palestine”. India’s enhanced project assistance and capacity-building initiatives will continue to contribute to Palestinian nation building, he said.

During Modi’s visit, the two sides signed agreements worth $50 million, including those for setting up a $30-million super speciality hospital.

India recently announced it would contribute $5 million to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East next year.